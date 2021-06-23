FW: Road Closure RT 22a West Haven

Road is back open

From: Stevens, Skylar via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 11:35 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure RT 22a West Haven

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT ROUTE 22A/BIGELOW RD TO MAIN RD IN WEST HAVEN WILL BE SHUT DOWN DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT, NO ALT. ROUTE GIVEN AT THIS TIME.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.