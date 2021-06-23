Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Estimated Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Grows to $475,000!

JACKSON, MISS. – With record sales from Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, the jackpot for Thursday night has been increased to $475,000!

Excitement continues to grow as the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot nears half a million dollars,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “Sales continue to increase for this game, which is a sign our players are really having fun!”

This is the 23rd draw for the current jackpot. If there is no jackpot winner for the June 24 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, June 26, drawing is anticipated to roll to $500,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000*. 

“Additionally, tonight’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $63 million, and Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $50 million!” said Shaheen.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.  Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

*Starting jackpot may change time-to-time based on sales.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

