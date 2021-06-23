Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Reopens Application Process

June 23, 2021 -- The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) will be extending the online application deadline for Seniors to apply for the program. The initial application deadline closed on June 1, 2021 where over 22,000 applications were received. The online application portal will be active again and accepting applications for 1 week only, beginning June 28, 2021 and closing July 2, 2021 at 5pm.

Seniors who already submitted an application this year (2021) do not have to re-apply. This is only for new applicants. If you applied for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program in May 2021 please do not submit a duplicate application.

Approved participants will receive $25 in the form of five checks ($5 each) to spend at authorized locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to approved applicants.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be aged 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for 2 people), and have a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID.

SFMNP is not available for residents of Bamberg, Berkeley, Greenwood, and Laurens Counties.

To apply, visit the DSS website (https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutrition-programs/senior-farmers-market/) and complete an online application between June 28th - July 2nd. For a list of county specific senior servicing organizations with contact information that can assist seniors with the online application process, please click here.

For over-the-phone help with the online application, applicants can call 803-898-7601 and then press ‘0’ for assistance Monday thru Friday from 8:30a.m. to 5p.m.

The SFMNP is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services. For more information, contact Willie Nixon at (803) 898-1760 or email SFMNP-Applications@dss.sc.gov.

