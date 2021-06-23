La Fenêtre Magazine published part one of a three-part exposé, detailing the Corruption and Hidden Costs of “Sustainable” Wind Energy. Here are some highlights.

La Fenêtre Magazine published part one of a three-part exposé detailing the staggering corruption and hidden costs embedded in "sustainable" wind energy including economic, human, social, and environmental impacts. This article focuses on defining the problem and highlighting China's dominance over rare-earth metals, and the environmental impact of these wind and solar energy systems.

The Article opens by providing facts about wind energy and the issues associated with it; "Wind energy generates electricity using large wind turbines. The giant blades of a wind turbine will catch the wind’s kinetic energy and rotate. These blades are attached to a shaft and gearbox that spins a generator producing electricity. Wind turbines usually have a service life of 20 years. Wind Turbines are one of the least effective energy generators for a number of reasons. They are massive and take up a large landmass; onshore wind farms need 250,000 acres of land to produce 26 Trillion Watt-hour of electricity per year (26 billion kWh annually, or 2.97 GW continuous, for a year. Actually, not much power at all when considering 30GW is being proposed just for offshore in the coming years.) It would also take a huge amount of working hours and resources to assemble and transport different components, including millions of pounds of concrete and hundreds of miles of steel reinforcing bar."

La Fenêtre then brings attention to Rare Earth Scarcity and China’s Domination; “Rare earth is a group of 17 elements, sometimes found in minerals containing uranium, that are critical to high-tech products including smartphones, wind turbines, electric cars and military equipment such as missile systems. These energy-intensive raw materials are key critical components to our technology and communications sector, military defense, medical, biomedical, and life support functions, especially in the United States. They are called “rare” not because they are necessarily hard to find, but because the extraction process is expensive and toxic. Rare earth elements are considered “strategic resources” because they interact directly with business and governments’ policy interventions." The Article continues: "In the last two decades, China has come to dominate global rare-earth production by investing in mining and processing without enforcing adequate environmental safeguards."

"This dependency opens up a massive national security problem, in that the U.S. and China are not considered allies, with relations deteriorating in recent years. If the United States were to enter into a military or economic conflict with China, the U.S. would be totally dependent on China to purchase the materials needed for all military capacity" the Article states.

"There is a massive environmental price being paid by the entire planet for the mining, refinement, and shipment of rare earth metals and parts. The carbon footprint of a single wind turbine factors out to be 300–500x the life of the cleanliness of it, polluting the planet at multiples of carbon debt beyond which it will ever be able to get out of." The article then continues to outline that "Hundreds of tons of cement are required to anchor the base of the 300–500-foot-high industrial wind turbines which slaughter millions of birds and bats every year. And then there are untold tons of earth and rocks blasted with thousands of pounds of dynamite to extract relatively small amounts of rare-earth metals, often produced with few environmental controls in China.”

La Fenêtre will be publishing Part II of the exposé on Monday, June 28th. Part II will shine a spotlight on the inhumane labor conditions required of these supply chains, as well as details on the deep corruption of subsidies and debt to China that reinforce these systems.