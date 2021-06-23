TDOT Preps for I-40/Mt. Juliet Road Bridge Repair

MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation has set a tentative timeline for bridge repairs along Interstate 40 at State Route 171 (Mt. Juliet Road), following an interstate crash that damaged a bridge column at the interchange.

During the bridge repair work, lane conditions on I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road will be as follows.

I-40 West – three lanes only (lanes reduced on approach to the interchange)

(lanes reduced on approach to the interchange) Mt. Juliet Road North – three lanes only (lane restriction on overpass only) two turn lanes to I-40 West one through lane to Mt. Juliet Road North

(lane restriction on overpass only) I-40 East to Mt. Juliet Road North (Exit 226B) – yield to Mt. Juliet Road traffic (no free flow movement)

On Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 5:10 a.m., a tractor trailer struck the I-40 westbound overpass at Mt. Juliet Road, causing severe damage to a support column. The crash occurred in a construction zone, where the overpass bridge is being widened. At this time, the damage appears to be limited to the column.

TDOT and contract crews are working to fully assess the damage and create a support system for the column. Barriers will be set up on I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road to secure the area around the column and create a safe work zone. Temporary support work is expected to take up to a week. Repair work is expected to take up to two weeks, including 10 days to cure concrete needed for the repairs.

During the repairs, travel lanes will be reduced on I-40 West and Mt. Juliet Road North. TDOT anticipates shifting westbound interstate traffic closer to the median in the next 24 hours in order to maintain three travel lanes. Lane restrictions on both roadways will be in place for up to three weeks for the duration of the repairs.

Message boards are in place near the interchange to alert motorists to the lane closures. Drivers are advised to use caution and be aware of changing road conditions near the interchange.

The timeline for the anticipated repairs is dependent on the condition of the column. Bridge inspectors will be on site throughout the repairs to determine if more work needs to be done. Should unforeseen circumstances prevent work from occurring as scheduled, the timeline will be adjusted.

The initial $5.9 million project to widen the Mt. Juliet Road overpass was awarded to Dement Construction Company in October 2020, with an estimated completion date of May 2022. TDOT plans to award an emergency contract to the same contractor to perform the necessary repairs to the damaged bridge column. A cost estimate is not currently available for the repairs.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

