CoFounders Lab CEO Nominated for Pepperdine’s Most Fundable Companies® Advisory Council
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Logo
Stephen Price to Help Judge and Evaluate Startups for Fundability
Their ongoing services and support for the founders who enter our competition will provide additional meaningful benefits for all participants.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, known for shaping Best for the World leaders that drive meaningfulness, is pleased to announce that CoFounders Lab CEO, Stephen Price, has been nominated as a member of the Advisory Council for the Most Fundable Companies® List, a program developed by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. The annual program, now in its fourth year, is intended to help kickstart startup business development and inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the nation. As a member of the advisory council, Price will play a key role in reviewing startup submissions and provide constructive feedback to help businesses understand their fundability and opportunities for improvement.
— Dr. Craig Everett, professor at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
“The American dream is founded on the idea that anyone who dedicates themselves to an idea, and who works hard, can become successful,” Price said. “Participating in the Most Fundable Companies program gives me a front-row seat to the amazing innovations occurring in the business world today. This special program helps startups learn how to take their business from good to great. I’m honored to be a part of it.”
Price heads CoFounders Lab, a free and premium subscription-based online connection service that matches entrepreneurs with potential cofounders, key team members, and investors. With more than 550,000 online introductions and connections, the company has been featured on Fortune, MSN, Amazon, Yahoo, and Entrepreneur for its modern approach to business development. Their skill and success in the startup space make Price an ideal member of the advisory council.
“It is an honor to be able to sit on this advisory council and be part of this program,” Price said. “The world needs more inventors, problem solvers, and global thinkers. Helping entrepreneurs retool and refine their business for success is what I do best. I look forward to helping as many as I can reach their goals by providing sound advice and strategy for the road ahead.”
The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by Pepperdine Graziadio as a free resource to help startup founders assess their readiness for private investment -- a key step in operationalizing startups from ideas into industry. All startups that complete the program’s Pre-Screen and Qualifier Survey receive a detailed report highlighting how to improve their attractiveness to potential investors. Those who rise to the top have the benefit of national exposure and credibility by being named to the published list.
“We are very excited to have Stephen join the council and to further our relationship with CoFounders Lab,” said Dr. Craig Everett, a finance professor at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and Executive Director of the Most Fundable Companies competition. “Their ongoing services and support for the founders who enter our competition will provide additional meaningful benefits for all participants.”
“At CoFounders Lab we see the value in making connections. We help people find investors, mentors, and business partners,” said Price. “This program is another great opportunity for startups to jumpstart their success and create valuable connections -- all for free. I am invigorated by the tenacity of startup companies today and I look forward to supporting them as a member of the advisory council.”
Early-stage U.S. startups that generate between $0 and $10 million in annual revenue, are eligible to participate. In 2021, list winners will be selected from a pool of over 3.300 startups representing all 50 states. The nation’s top startups are included in the annual Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list and will be announced at the 2021 Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies Showcase on October 14th. Interested startups can learn more on the Most Fundable Companies website at www.bschool.pepperdine.edu/events/most-fundable-companies/.
###
About CoFounders Lab
CoFounders Lab is a subscription-based, complete connection service that matches entrepreneurs needing a new way to find potential cofounders and key team members. This service helps entrepreneurs take their new startups from potential to promising. Subscribers have access to sophisticated AI algorithms to identify and recommend the best candidates for a co-founder or team member from more than 400,000 potential candidates on the largest startup platform on the planet. CoFounders Lab has made more than 550,000 introductions in 140 countries. The platform includes matching services as well as education, training, and tools for a successful startup. It was founded in 2011 and later purchased by current CEO, Stephen Price. Its mission is to empower 1 million innovators of the future by providing them with a platform to engage and interact with co-founders, mentors, advisors, and investors. Visit CoFounders Lab online at www.cofounderslab.com and on social media outlets including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Clubhouse, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit @cofounderslab.
About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School
For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. . Visit Pepperdine Graziadio online at www. https://bschool.pepperdine.edu/ or onFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Youtube @pepperdine.graziadio.
Disclaimer: The Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies List does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Media Contacts:
Jodi Hill
Director of Marketing
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
(310) 568-5585
jodi.hill@pepperdine.edu
Graziadio Contact: Hillary Doran
Associate Director of Marketing
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
(310) 568-2339
hillary.doran@pepperdine.edu
Dr. Craig Everett, finance professor at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
Michelle Harris
CoFounders Lab
michelle@ballisticmediagroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
The entrepreneurs journey by CoFounders Lab