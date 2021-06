Motor Vehicle Crash; St. Johnsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:21A402877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:6-21-21 at 1145 hours

STREET:Broad Street

TOWN:Lyndon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Miss Lyndonville Diner

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:Julia Bigelow

AGE:16

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL:LCR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Heather Switser

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6-21-21 at approximately 1145 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two

vehicle crash on Broad Street in the town of Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed

Bigelow (16) pulled out of the Ms. Lyndonvile Diner parking lot and collided

with Switser’s (36) vehicle.