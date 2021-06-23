Fran Briggs Presents The Best of Summer Reading, 2021
If there is one thing readers love more than reading books in the summer, it is the list that highlights some of the best of summer reading. Award-winning journalist, Fran Briggs recently released The Best of Summer Reading, 2021.
"The Best of Winter Reading is organized by author, a short synopsis of their book, and a link for additional information and purchase," explained Fran Briggs. "Readers can look forward to charming, thoroughly-developed plots, tear-jerking and empowering themes. Genres include mystery, children's, humor, sci-fi, and romance."
Briggs added that the fiction and nonfiction selections showcase originality, creativity, impact, originality, influence, and quality.
"Summer just got better. With every book, the pages will turn quickly. These are remarkable reads by master storytellers," she concluded.
Below are the 10 picks. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. The Sheila Anthony Shaw Story Story (HS Mercy Publishing) by Sheila Anthony Shaw An unceremonious year as a California beauty queen; a duel with a heartless doctor who needlessly tries to remove her reproduction organs, driving alone across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge without being able to use the gas or brake pedals, and more. The author masters every challenge that comes her way. https://www.amazon.com/Sheila-Anthony-Shaw-Story-Memoir/dp/0578520583
2. Here Comes the Sun (Spitfire Publishers) by Emilie Loring
The vibrant and impetuous Julie Lorraine is led into a secret marriage, a world of intrigue and heart-rending doubt https://www.amazon.com/Here-Comes-Sun-Emilie-Loring/dp/B084DFZ97M
3. Mr. Creative: Louisiana Finest Wholesome Romance Book 1(DS Publishing) by Danyelle Scroggins
Kivers Rivers (Mr. Creative) is the founder of Creative Concepts who prepares to meet billionaire financial backer, Lauralee Bergans. Nothing will be as he assumed. https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Louisiana-Finest-Wholesome-Romance-ebook/dp/B096723L8C
4. 9/11: Official Complicity (Book 1 of 2) by Michael Rowland Calls attention to the inconsistencies of the American government's response to 9/11. It blends a mix of fact and fiction with one man's journey into the heart of the controversy over the America attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. https://www.danielmwarloch.com
5. Why We Go to Church (The Gatpack Adventures, independently published) by D. L. Quaker Rai is the oldest daughter of a Pastor and first lady's three children. After years of attending church, she decides that she no longer wants to go to church and an insightful teaching opportunity ensues. https://www.amazon.com/Why-We-Church-Gatpack-Adventures/dp/B093RWX5L6
6. Periwinkle's Chair (Covenant Books) by Judith Zeilenga
The true story of a grandfather's quest to leave a loving legacy for his granddaughter http://judithzeilenga.com
7. There's Something About Sweetie (Simon & Schuster) by Sandhya Menon
Sweetie Nair is a fat track star. She challenges thin, handsome basketball player Ashish Patel to a race – and wins. https://www.amazon.com/Theres-Something-about-Sweetie-Sandhya/dp/153441679X
8. God Shot (Catapult) by Chelsea Bieker The fictional story of Lacey May, a teenager whose mother abandons her in a culture that represses women’s ambition. https://www.amazon.com/Godshot-Chelsea-Bieker/dp/1646220552
9. I'm Going to be An Astronaut (Anna Di Misa) by Anu D. Misa
Ella can't stop gazing at the sky, join her on her dreamy, solar space adventure. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1999005821
10. The Butcher’s Daughter: Daughters of Black Gotham Book 1 (Independently published) by Parker J Cole
A woman sent to retrieve a family’s son, a man tired of living a lie, and the scandal that brings them together.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B094F6Z5PD
