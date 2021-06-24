SISCO Corp. Wins Identification Management and Credentialing Award for 2021 SIA New Product Showcase at ISC West
ThermalPass by SISCO is recognized as the ideal solution for mitigating the spread of contagion in high-volume areas
ThermalPass one of the most innovative products in the industry, identifying individuals with elevated temperatures accurately and rapidly without hindering commerce in a commercial environment.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Industry Association (SIA) recognized SISCO Corp. as an award winner at the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase Awards, the flagship awards program in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.
SISCO Corp. was selected as the 2021 winner of the Identification Management and Credentialing category for its high throughput temperature screening portal, Thermalpass, and honored on June 17 during the virtual 2021 SIA New Product Showcase awards ceremony. ThermalPass will be recognized July 19-21 at ISC West – the nation’s largest converged security trade show – along with the other 2021 SIA New Product Showcase entrants in Booth 14073 on the ISC West show floor.
SISCO Corp. is proud to introduce the ThermalPass High Speed Throughput Temperature Detection Portal. ThermalPass allows facilities to operate a safer environment for their employees, visitors and vendors by identifying individuals with an elevated temperature reading requiring further evaluation. ThermalPass employs multiple infrared sensors for greater accuracy and reliability. With a touchless scan rate of up to 3,600 people per hour, the device keeps people moving, avoiding long lines and wait times.
“ThermalPass one of the most innovative products in the industry, identifying individuals with elevated temperatures accurately and rapidly without hindering commerce in a commercial environment,” said SISCO CEO, Anthony Zagami. The ability to register individuals in a safe and unobtrusive way is critical, making ThermalPass the perfect addition to any facility.
“Each year, SIA’s New Product Showcase challenges companies to develop extraordinary, cutting-edge security technology products and solutions, and this year’s winners represent the industry’s best new offerings,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA congratulates SISCO Corp. for standing out among the entries in this highly competitive program.”
Since its inception in 1979, the SIA New Product Showcase has been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2021, the 30+ judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories, along with the Best New Product Award and the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award.
