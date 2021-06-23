14 Dining Tips For Enjoying Health Benefits of Nuts Offered By Healthy-Living Senior Community Near Staten Island, N.Y.
The Villas of Manalapan, N.J., luxury community provides for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care on specialized floorsSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eating nuts can benefit your health, say wellness experts at The Villas of Manalapan, N.J., the luxurious healthy-living apartment community for seniors, just 30 minutes from the Outerbridge Crossing connecting to Staten Island, N.Y.
There are some misconceptions that nuts are not healthy due to their fat content. However, current research now confirms nuts are indeed beneficial to our health, according to nutritionists at the wellness-centric adult community known for gourmet fine dining and a host of other exquisite amenities.
As explained by Villas healthcare professionals, nuts are rich in healthy monounsaturated fat; protein; minerals; vitamin E; folate; fiber, and plant sterols, which naturally lower bad cholesterol.
Nuts also contain the amino acid arginine, which helps to dilate blood vessels and lower blood pressure.
Certain nuts – such as pecans, walnuts and almonds – contain an amino acid called tryptophan. This amino acid stimulates the production of serotonin, which affects our mood and stress level.
Nuts are calorically dense, but they are satisfying which is why they are helpful for weight management.
NUMEROUS HEALTH BENEFITS
Several studies over the past few years show a multitude of benefits in nuts, such as: Reduced risk of dying from heart disease; weight management; lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol; improving blood sugar control; reducing inflammation; increasing longevity, and reducing risk of multiple chronic diseases.
Walnuts specifically, due to their high omega-3 essential fatty acid content, offer heart and cognitive benefits. Walnuts also contain antioxidant compounds that are anti-inflammatory, support the immune-system supporting, and fight cancer cells.
Almonds are another super nut — rich in potassium, selenium, magnesium, vitamin E, copper, and calcium.
To get you started on the beneficial habit of eating nuts, The Villas suggests you consider the following brief sampling of ways to incorporate nuts into your day:
1) When you crave a snack, consider nuts
2) Add nuts to your diet to replace less healthy foods, such as chips or cookies
3) Top your hot cereal with chopped pecans
4) Sprinkle walnuts on your yogurt
5) Add macadamia nuts to your salad
6) Spread almond butter on celery sticks
7) Enjoy peanuts with dark chocolate for an indulgent dessert
8) Snack on Brazil nuts
9) Add almonds to chicken salad
10) Mix peanut butter into your oatmeal
11) Top salmon with finely chopped pistachios
12) Add hazelnuts to pancakes or muffins
13) Snack on cashews
14) Sprinkle steamed veggies with roasted almonds
About the Villas of Manalapan
