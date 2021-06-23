Chef Omakase Redefines the Home Dinner Party with Accessible Personal Chef Culinary Experiences
Curated Luxury Menus Found at Affordable Prices with New Revolutionary Online ServiceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dream of a private chef cooking for you in the privacy of your home is now a reality with Chef Omakase. The revolutionary company has launched this month and has redefined the home lunch and dinner party with personal chefs preparing meals in the intimacy of your own kitchen.
Chef Omakase creates a fantastic culinary experience that diminishes the perception of a private chef only being attainable by the ultra-wealthy. The smooth and streamlined process is easily accessible and as simple as ordering a taxi or a vacation rental.
This affordable luxury service is the brainchild of Keiko Aoki, widow of Rocky Aoki. From the legacy of the Benihana restaurant dynasty comes a new concept in dining that creates the ultimate luxury lifestyle for all. Keiko’s experience during the pandemic in New York City led her to conceptualize the digital platform that enables customers to experience a meal prepared by a private chef in your own home simply by choosing the style of cuisine and paying a fixed price per person for the experience. During COVID, like many Keiko become accustomed to working from home and experiencing historically high amounts of quality time with loved ones. The benefit of the pandemic was people learned to connect again, and the controlled environment setup has become a preferred way of life for being with friends and family.
The comfort and joy in eating at home in the last year is now desirable more than ever. Now Chef Omakase can provide the perfect opportunity to continue this image. Like the high-profile company Airbnb, Chef Omakase allows you to personalize a unique experience that embarks on a journey that takes off and embraces you in your own luxe moment.
Chef Omakase works by masterfully connecting you with a professional chef to cook a curated menu in your home at your convenience. With graceful ease, the company takes the stress out of a dinner party for groups starting from four servings up to eight people.
Private chef booking is easier than ever with this new online service that provides options of different food categories such as New American, Italian, Asian, Mediterranean, French, International Plant-Based Vegetarian, and Kosher. Fresh ingredients will be delivered to your door two days before the set time of arrival for your chef booking. Sessions booked include food prep time for the chef, delivery of grocery supplies, the cooking experience and minimal kitchen clean up. The website and chef help you select a menu based on food preferences, as well as the supplies found in your own home kitchen. The entire experience from start to finish creates a beautiful memory in your own private setting.
Choose from between the $90 per person or $140 per person menu. Each unique established set up provides a perfect dinner party for a family gathering, a celebration amongst friends, or giving the gift of a unique and enjoyable private chef experience for any occasion.
Menus include such selections as an Italian curated dinner with an appetizer of poached Fava Beans and Herbed Tomatoes. Then a salad of Tiny Burrata with Warm Ceci Beans, Toasted Garlic and Parsley. The main course consists of Pan Seared Crispy Chicken Breast with Lemon Reduction and Baby Greens. And, finally the dessert follows of Panna Cotta with Roasted Summer Fruit.
Personal chefs include well-known individuals like Mark Mata, Sandy Dee Hall, Danilo Galati, Veronica K. Lindemann and Akiko Thurnaure. Each staff member is hand-picked and proudly takes on the role that offers them stability and well-established hours of work. The company brings about a positive work environment that is reflected in the progressive and upbeat attitude that is brought into a customer’s home.
The Chef Omakase team will be proudly led by notable Chef Tadashi Ono of such legendary establishments as La Caravelle and the Japanese restaurant Matsuri. Born and raised in Tokyo, he started his cooking career as a teenager. Moving to New York City in 1988, he began his food industry journey and gathered over 30 years of work in the field. Successful moments in the kitchen made him a leading expert with media features in The New York Times, Gourmet, Sauveur and Bon Appetit. Ono is also the cookbook author of “Japanese Soul Cooking” “The Japanese Grill” and “Japanese Hot Pot.”
In addition to this beneficial service for customers it also has added value in creating a stimulating and flexible work environment for food professionals. Many times chefs are over-worked in the highly demanding industry. Chef Omakase provides the perfect way for them to set their own hours and work with this understanding company.
The dynamic overall creates a tremendous service that truly is redefining the dinner party for everyone.
For more information and to start your own booking today, please visit www.chefomakase.com.
