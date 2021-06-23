Regency Outdoor Advertising Billboards Highlight Grand Comeback of Summer Blockbusters in Hollywood
Regency Outdoor Advertising is steering the summer blockbuster back to the forefront of industry revenue again with their landmark billboardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood loves a comeback story, especially its own. Regency Outdoor Advertising is steering the summer blockbuster back to the forefront of industry revenue again with their landmark billboards.
The Entertainment Capital of the World is turning to the top-rated business to help spread word that movie theaters are back in business with the upcoming summer releases of such highly anticipated films as “Cruella,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “F9,”“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Black Widow,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “Free Guy.” Streaming services such as Hulu, Paramount+, and Netflix have relied heavily on billboards for their promotional work.
With the film industry looking to score big profit gains alongside America’s successful vaccine rollout, Southern California theaters are perfectly positioned for the revival. Regency Outdoor Advertising is leading the industry trend with their incredible industry leading Spectaculars.
Making fashionable visuals in the skyline of the region is a task they fulfill with pride. Regency’s structures, or “spectaculars,” are strategically placed for optimal exposure. And, Regency’s placements are as iconic as the brands that appear on their signs.
Captivating billboards from the Sunset Strip to Studio City and Inland Empire are driving sales for customers and spreading communications by businesses looking for improvement in revenue. And, it is all done artistically in a way that makes people positively spread word-of-mouth information after seeing boards placed in ideal locations that are carefully curated with business owners.
And, now Regency is taking even bigger measurements to keep this incredible conversation flowing. Brian Kennedy, Founder and long-time CEO of Regency Outdoor Advertising Inc., has recently acquired 100% of the shares of Regency and all of its assets including hundreds of billboards in key locations throughout Southern California, and numerous strategic properties and buildings.
Kennedy will continue to operate the business under the Regency brand name, owning and operating more than 300 billboards and wallscapes in prime locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, including the Sunset Strip.
“I am pleased to continue to provide some of the best billboard space in Southern California,” he said. “I look forward to continuing our long and successful relationships with our valuable outdoor advertising customers.”
Kennedy credits Regency’s COO, Philip Berardi, for structuring the successful transaction, as well as running Regency day-to-day operations. Berardi will be elevated to President of the continuing Regency business, with Kennedy remaining as CEO.
Founded in 1974, Regency Outdoor Advertising is Southern California’s foremost authority on billboard placement. Careful location selection and strategic planning has yielded years of unprecedented advertising exposure for customers. The loyalty of returning clients is extensive and proof of a proven quality of service that is unrivaled. The commitment to excellence and the national agencies they serve helps to deliver inspiring and impactful campaigns that drive results. Over 40 years of experience help Fortune 200 companies as equally as local Southern California businesses reach their advertising campaign goals.
And, the future looks bright as billboards created by Regency continue to be noteworthy. Never has a time stood out when consumers want to feel a direct message coming to them from a business that cares. The immediate connection that is felt when a billboard is noticed reflects positively on gained revenue. The ultimate goal is to provide brands with the very best opportunity to engage with their consumers, which is precisely what Kennedy and his team splendidly achieve.
