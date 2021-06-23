COVID-19 Daily Update 6-23-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Cabell County and a 73-year old male from Raleigh County.
“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Choosing to have a COVID vaccine means choosing to help stop the loss of lives due to the pandemic. We each have a role to play in building community immunity in West Virginia.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,823), Boone (2,175), Braxton (1,009), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,869), Calhoun (382), Clay (543), Doddridge (640), Fayette (3,545), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,309), Greenbrier (2,886), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,843), Hardy (1,572), Harrison (6,177), Jackson (2,243), Jefferson (4,793), Kanawha (15,476), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,601), Logan (3,283), Marion (4,641), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,056), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,149), Mineral (2,972), Mingo (2,750), Monongalia (9,387), Monroe (1,217), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,899), Ohio (4,306), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,958), Putnam (5,321), Raleigh (7,081), Randolph (2,851), Ritchie (756), Roane (660), Summers (863), Taylor (1,276), Tucker (546), Tyler (743), Upshur (1,964), Wayne (3,179), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,936), Wyoming (2,044).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Putnam County
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV