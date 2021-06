Westminster Barracks/21B102391

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B102391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

DATE/TIME: 06-15-21 thru 06-16-21

STREET: Tyson Road

TOWN: Reading

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodlot Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police is seeking information about a vehicle crash that occurred sometime during the overnight hours on 06-15-21 thru 06-16-21 on Tyson Road in the Town of Reading. Damage was done to a lawn located near Woodlot Drive. Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to contact 802-254-2382 and reference case # 21B102391.