Quantum Assurance Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Justin Loeber, Agency Owner at The Loeber Agency
Meet Justin Loeber, a Quantum Assurance independent insurance agency owner at The Loeber Agency insuring all of Nevada and Arizona.
I joined Quantum Assurance because Quantum represents everything that I want my agency to represent. I feel my family and business are just as protected by Quantum as my customers are protected by me.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Justin Loeber, an independent insurance agency owner at The Loeber Agency. Justin joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in October 2020 and opened his insurance agency in Las Vegas, NV. Justin has been in the insurance industry for six years and has resided in Las Vegas for ten years. Justin's wife, Madeline is also an insurance agent and is always by his side. They have a beautiful family of two boys and care for their customers as if they were family too.
“I joined Quantum Assurance because Quantum represents everything that I want my agency to represent. I feel my family and business are just as protected by Quantum as my customers are protected by me.” – Justin Loeber, Agency Owner, The Loeber Agency.
“He’s a smart, hilarious guy who loves insurance and loves to help clients. Justin truly cares about every single individual he speaks with. He takes excellent care of his entire agency staff and is not afraid of listening, learning, and trying something new. I am excited to watch Justin continue to grow his business and dominate in the insurance industry in the states of Arizona and Nevada.” - Alesya Flynn, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance.
Justin helps customers find the best coverages by:
• Caring for his clients like they are family.
• Understanding fully what insurance they are buying to make sure it meets their needs.
• Finding the best value and lowest rate for his customers.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About The Loeber Agency:
The Loeber Agency is an independent insurance agency representing 15+ carriers insuring all of Nevada and Arizona. Justin Loeber is the owner and principal agent, specializing in auto, home, and commercial insurance. Get in touch today to find out how you can save money for all your insurance needs.
For more information contact:
Justin Loeber, Agency Owner, The Loeber Agency
Office: (702) 718-6445
Email: justin.loeber@quantumassurance.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/justinloeberquantum
Facebook: facebook.com/The-Loeber-Agency-LLC
