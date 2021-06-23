Med Cell Regenerate now offering a Sexual Wellness Program for Men utilizing PulseWave Therapy

Med Cell Regenerate now offering a complimentary PulseWave therapy treatment to treat Erectile Dysfunction.

MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PulseWave Therapy, also known as Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (LI-ESWT), uses the power produced by acoustic and kinetic radial waves to stimulate the growth of blood vessels creating neovascularization and angiogenesis. The process creates new blood vessels increasing flow to damaged regions of the body.

PulseWave has been deployed effectively for many years, managing chronic musculoskeletal disorders and peripheral neuropathy. Many studies have shown that ESWT has had a remarkable impact on men with erectile dysfunction and Peyronie's disease, including random double-blind control trials. Additionally, none of the study participants experienced any adverse effects, and after two years, many were still experiencing positives effects from the treatment.

Jennifer Dart FNP-C, a board-certified nurse practitioner, said, "PulseWave therapy is a safe and effective regimen for men with erectile dysfunction or Peyronie's disease. Its ability to restore erectile function without additional pharmacotherapy is tremendous. Blood Flow to the penis is crucial for healthy sexual wellness and directly affects the ability to attain and maintain an erection. We couple the protocol with our male enhancement pump device and see significant improvement within only a few weeks. By increasing vascularity to the penis and thereby blood flow, erections prove to be firmer and longer-lasting, thereby improving intimacy for everyone." Ms. Dart continued, "Research shows this protocol provides substantial results for ED and Peyronie's disease. The technology is sound, the sessions are short, and the results have been significant. I am thrilled to offer this "non-drug" solution."

Med Cell Regenerate consistently practices a multi-step approach to all their treatment regimens. The underlying cause of symptoms is identified, caused by physical and mental issues, hormonal imbalance, physical aspects, or apprehensive emotional conditions. A targeted treatment plan is agreed to, whether one or a combination of therapies, will then be created and deployed. An example is the PulseWave and Male Enhancement Pump Device. This combination improves sexual health and, more importantly, restores self-confidence and improves personal relations. Med Cell Regenerate offers Botox, Medical Weight Management, Peptide Therapy, Sexual Wellness, and Detox programs.

