Study published shows Hygieacare's HygiRelief® for constipation to be safe and effective
Clinical Success of HygiRelief for Constipation in 1,804 Procedures
HygiRelief is a life changing solution for chronically constipated patients and should be considered a primary medical alternative for patients suffering from constipation”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare Inc. announced that a study titled Clinical Success of Defecation-Inducing, Gravity-Fed, Colonic Lavage for Relief of Constipation - Report of 1,804 Procedures has been published in the Archives of Gastroenterology and Hepatology ISSN: 2639-1813 | Volume 4, Issue 1, 202. The paper was co-authored by Christopher South MD, Benjamin D. Havemann MD, Reed B. Hogan MD, Orly Levitan PhD, Kevin Cronly MD.
— Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc.
Chronic Constipation (CC) is a global health problem associated with considerable morbidity and significant financial burden. This problem is one of the top five most common physician diagnoses for gastrointestinal disorders among outpatient clinic visits, accounting for almost eight million ambulatory visits a year. Current therapies for CC are costly and often produce suboptimal results.
The paper reports on a prescription-only gravity-fed colonic lavage procedure that provides an alternative for patients suffering from constipation. This FDA-cleared open system uses high-volume (average 40 liter) gravity-fed water. All the 1,804 consecutive constipation relief procedures were performed under stringent standard operating procedures under general supervision by 81 physicians were 100% clinically successful, and no serious adverse events were recorded. Clinical success was defined as successful defecation.
The post-procedure surveys revealed high patient satisfaction and willingness to repeat at all clinic locations. HygiRelief has been shown to be safe, fast, agnostic to the cause of constipation, and has physician acceptance and outstanding patient satisfaction.
“This data together with previous publications confirms that HygiRelief® for constipation relief that is offered at our Hygieacare Centers has been shown to be safe and effective in over 2,000 patients with outstanding patient satisfaction" said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare, Inc. “HygiRelief is a life changing solution for chronically constipated patients and should be considered a primary medical alternative for patients suffering from constipation who have failed or are unsatisfied with other therapeutic alternatives .”
The paper is available at:
http://www.sryahwapublications.com/archives-of-gastroenterology-and-hepatology/pdf/v4-i1/2.pdf
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman, and CEO -- founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world – founded Hygieacare Inc. to bring the Hygieacare FDA-cleared Prep System and its procedures exclusively to the GI world. Hygieacare Centers are operational in Austin, TX, Bee Cave TX, Norfolk VA, Cincinnati OH, Jackson, MS, and Rockville, MD/DC - and building out in Miami FL.
Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com) was established to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to assist them in delivering better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through Hygieacare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.
# # #
For more information about HyGIeaCare® please go to our website: http://www.hygieacare.com
Contact:
Michal Gorodish
Michal.gorodish@hygieacare.com
Michal Gorodish, VP Marketing
hygieacare inc.
+1 470-819-8351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
HygiRelief(TM) - constipation relief and feel so much better