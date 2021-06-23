Re: Press Release
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Derby
News Release - Brighton -Vt Route 114 (Railroad ST) in between Cross ST and Middle ST is open now.
VSP Derby
802-334-8881
From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 1:29 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Press Release
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Derby
News Release - Brighton -Vt Route 114 (Railroad ST) in between Cross ST and Middle ST will be closed due to a fire.
VSP Derby
802-334-8881