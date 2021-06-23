Re: Press Release

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Derby

 

News Release -  Brighton -Vt Route  114 (Railroad ST) in between Cross  ST and Middle ST is open now.

 

 

VSP Derby

802-334-8881

News Release -  Brighton -Vt Route  114 (Railroad ST) in between Cross  ST and Middle ST will be closed due to a fire.

 

 

