INTERVIEW WITH COURAGE IGENE
COURAGE IGENE INTERVIEW WITH THE PRESSDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COMBINING MISSIONARY WORKS, PASTORAL DUTIES AND CHARITY WORK CAN BE CUMBERSOME FOR MANY, BUT IN THIS INTERVIEW, COURAGE IGENE; A MENTOR, FATHER, TEACHER & OVERSEER. HE IS THE SENIOR PASTOR OF ALL NATIONS CHURCHES, HAVING AUTHORED SOME INSPIRATIONAL BOOKS, DISCUSSES WITH A JOURNALIST IN THIS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW THE CHALLENGES OF WRITING, SOURCE OF INSPIRATION AND THE CALLING TO BE A PASTOR.
WHEN DID YOU REALISE THAT YOU CAN AUTHOR A BOOK?
I realized I wanted to become an author when I felt strongly to document my persuasions, passion and work. I discovered the power of a book. A book can go where you cannot go and stay where you cant. Even God sent His Son (Jesus) but left His Book (The Bible). I can be in America or London, but my books are in countries where my faith may not be openly received. And some get access to them, read and gain knowledge. Today, I have a great respect for authors because of what I know goes into Book writing and publication. You can easily know a man and his belief system by his books. As I discovered in the year 2007 that I could no longer just preach all the revelation God was showing me, I knew I had to put them into books. The Bible says, “write the vision down; make it plain, that he may run that reads it.” – Habakkuk 2:2
HOW WAS YOUR FIRST BOOK AND THE EXPERIENCE YOU GARNERED FROM IT?
It was challenging, especially with coordinating my ideas and editing the book in its proper format. It took me two years to finish it. I had to put in a lot of thinking, get biblical references, and get book experts to help me scrutinize it. It took time but it was worth it. Anything worth doing is worth doing well. There is always a challenge to every first project; it may be a first child, exam or accomplishment. If we don’t give up, slow and steady will eventually win the race.
DO YOU GET INSPIRATION FROM CHURCH WHEN YOU WRITE?
Absolutely, due to my day-to-day dealings with people in the church, it inspires me on what I write on. Pastoring different branches of our Church has opened me up to people from all background which I love so much. I have learnt about so many cultures and their differences. As the name of our church goes; (All Nations Church), it is truly a church for all nations. we have people of different tribes and creed and they are all taught the power of love and oneness in Christ. we are family not because of our skin colour or accent but because of the blood of Jesus shared for us all. It has made us one in Him.
WHAT WOULD BE YOUR ADVICE TO PEOPLE WHO ASPIRE TO WRITE?
They should be focused. Focus is the key. when you start to write, all manner of distraction would come to take your eyes off the mark, do not get distracted. The only reason people fail is broken focus. When we are distracted by side shows of life or the criticisms of armchair critics, we unintentionally take our eyes off the mark. Anyone wanting to write a novel, should document their thoughts, expand on them, get ideas from others and work vigorously to get them printed for many to read and be blessed.
HAVE YOU EVER DOUBTED YOUR CAPACITY TO WRITE? IF YES, HOW DID YOU HANDLE THE CHALLENGES AS AN AUTHOR?
Yes, I doubted initially but after I discovered that doubt is an enemy with whom never to negotiate, I put it away and built my courage and fought on especially when I discovered that God`s greatest pain is to be doubted. I never wanted to live another day in my life with doubt in my Spirit. Many deal with this problem of doubt. They doubt their ability, will, drive, passion and their Zeal to achieve and do the impossible. Great inventors would have never achieved anything if they stayed stuck in the mud of doubt. But they believed all things are possible. They dared the Impossible and today the world is a better place. There have been times in my life I doubted If God wanted me to continue to write books or preach His word; But after I was encouraged and strengthened; I knew doubt is an enemy especially when it comes to spiritual things.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST SATISFYING MOMENT FROM WRITING BOOKS?
Getting testimonies from the readers of how the books have tremendously blessed them and helped them grow spiritually. Nothing could be more satisfying than that. A pastor in Dallas said to me; “This book is the Sunday school manual in our church.” Referring to my book; “Gods Weapons of Mass Destruction."
Another ministry leader once said concerning my book; “100 Reasons Why I Hate Poverty” that it’s the book he takes with him on every trip he goes. Hearing how many love my books is inspiring and encourages me to write more whenever I receive inspiration from God.
CAN YOU PLEASE LIST SOME OF YOUR BOOKS?
All my books are inspiring and life changing. God has been my source of inspiration to write few books like: "God's Weapons of Mass Destruction", "Revelation & Relationship", "100 Reasons Why I Hate Poverty", "Forgiveness: God's Roadmap To Heaven", "Lessons From The Furnace Of Affliction", "12 Ironic Benefits of An Enemy", These books can be purchased on Amazon.com and the church website: www.allnationschurches.org
ARE YOU PLANNING OF WRITING MORE BOOKS IN FUTURE?
Oh Yes, I am. My goal for now is to write 2 books a year. I am not yet giving up on writing.
Courage Igene
+1 214-335-2380
email us here
All Nations Church