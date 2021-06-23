New Haven Barracks/ VCOR x5/ Disorderly Conduct/ Hate Motivated Crime
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501381
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/22/21 at 1755 hours
LOCATION: Leicester Park & Ride, Leicester, Vermont
VIOLATIONS:
-Violations Conditions of Release x5
-Disorderly Conduct
-Hate Motivated Crime
ACCUSED: James Bryant
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM #1: Floribeth Jimenez
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM #2: Seth Sargeant
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/22/21 at approximately 1755 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of disorderly male refusing to exit a bus at the Leicester Park & Ride in the Town of Leicester. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that James Bryant (41) had engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior, made unreasonable noise, and used obscene language in a public place. It was also found that Bryant had violated multiple active Conditions of Release and was motivated by the victim's actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, ancestry, age, service in the U.S. Armed Forces, or disability.
Bryant was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During processing, a Judge was contacted, and the Honorable Court set bail at $1,000. Bryant was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/23/21
COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center
BAIL: 1,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.