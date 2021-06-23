New Haven Barracks/ VCOR x5/ Disorderly Conduct/ Hate Motivated Crime

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/22/21 at 1755 hours

LOCATION: Leicester Park & Ride, Leicester, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

-Violations Conditions of Release x5

-Disorderly Conduct

-Hate Motivated Crime

ACCUSED: James Bryant

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM #1: Floribeth Jimenez

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM #2: Seth Sargeant

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/22/21 at approximately 1755 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of disorderly male refusing to exit a bus at the Leicester Park & Ride in the Town of Leicester. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that James Bryant (41) had engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior, made unreasonable noise, and used obscene language in a public place. It was also found that Bryant had violated multiple active Conditions of Release and was motivated by the victim's actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, ancestry, age, service in the U.S. Armed Forces, or disability.

Bryant was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During processing, a Judge was contacted, and the Honorable Court set bail at $1,000. Bryant was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/23/21

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: 1,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.