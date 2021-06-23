BLACK-OWNED MUSIC STARTUP DRAWS ATTENTION TO CREATORS & INNOVATION THROUGH WEFUNDER CAMPAIGN DURING BLACK MUSIC MONTH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based music tech startup Deepr® is utilizing their WeFunder campaign to celebrate Black music, music lovers, and innovation during Black Music Month. Deepr® founder Austin Webster, a design and product development specialist, and co-founder Darrell Thompson, former Motown Records Business and Legal Affairs Executive, launched the Google-backed tech startup to highlight the work of creators and personnel behind the music that are unknown and often the key to unlocking new music discoveries.
Described as Shazam meets IMDB for music, Deepr® makes discovering music 10x faster by utilizing data to save time, effort, and money; they are bringing change to the streaming music industry by changing the way consumers listen and learn about music, while also spotlighting and crediting the work of musicians, creators, and personnel that contribute greatly to the industry without receiving proper credit. It’s important to acknowledge that while Deepr® is absolutely for all creators, Webster and Thompson wanted to honor the work of Black creators, whose hard work, creativity and ingenuity built the soundtrack to their lives.
Webster and Thompson believe in practicing what they preach; Deepr® boasts a diverse team of professionals with decades of combined experience in entertainment, technology, marketing, and design who are bringing change to the music tech and entertainment industries. While Black artists may be on the music charts, they are rarely the ones who are allowed to be power players behind the scenes; Deepr® is dedicated to uplifting voices of color in spaces that often reject them.
Many of Deeper®'s investors have either been of color themselves, or have made concerted efforts to support Black founders. The company has previously raised over $350K from supporters including the Savannah College of Art of Design’s investment arm SCADpro Fund, Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, Facebook Small Business Grant, WeWork Labs Black Business Grant, and the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm Invest Atlanta. Deepr’s advisory board features GRAMMY award-winning music creators such as Dallas Austin and Teddy Riley, who are veterans of the industry and well-versed in success. All of these organizations have seen what Deepr® is capable of; their support reflects Deepr’s potential and power. Become an early investor in the Deeper® WeFunder campaign in honor of Black Music Month!
An investment in Deepr® is an investment in the future of music and the power of innovation. For press inquiries, please call or email Karen Lewis at (323) 424-9400 or karen@goingpublicpr.com.
###
Karen Lewis
Described as Shazam meets IMDB for music, Deepr® makes discovering music 10x faster by utilizing data to save time, effort, and money; they are bringing change to the streaming music industry by changing the way consumers listen and learn about music, while also spotlighting and crediting the work of musicians, creators, and personnel that contribute greatly to the industry without receiving proper credit. It’s important to acknowledge that while Deepr® is absolutely for all creators, Webster and Thompson wanted to honor the work of Black creators, whose hard work, creativity and ingenuity built the soundtrack to their lives.
Webster and Thompson believe in practicing what they preach; Deepr® boasts a diverse team of professionals with decades of combined experience in entertainment, technology, marketing, and design who are bringing change to the music tech and entertainment industries. While Black artists may be on the music charts, they are rarely the ones who are allowed to be power players behind the scenes; Deepr® is dedicated to uplifting voices of color in spaces that often reject them.
Many of Deeper®'s investors have either been of color themselves, or have made concerted efforts to support Black founders. The company has previously raised over $350K from supporters including the Savannah College of Art of Design’s investment arm SCADpro Fund, Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, Facebook Small Business Grant, WeWork Labs Black Business Grant, and the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm Invest Atlanta. Deepr’s advisory board features GRAMMY award-winning music creators such as Dallas Austin and Teddy Riley, who are veterans of the industry and well-versed in success. All of these organizations have seen what Deepr® is capable of; their support reflects Deepr’s potential and power. Become an early investor in the Deeper® WeFunder campaign in honor of Black Music Month!
An investment in Deepr® is an investment in the future of music and the power of innovation. For press inquiries, please call or email Karen Lewis at (323) 424-9400 or karen@goingpublicpr.com.
###
Karen Lewis
Deepr Music
+1 323-424-9400
karen@goingpublicpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn