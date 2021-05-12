GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING PRODUCER & SONGWRITER TOUTS THE BENEFITS OF USING INNOVATIVE MUSIC DISCOVERY APP, Deepr®
The music tech startup makes it easy for users to explore and discover all participating creators on songs they love.
At times, I say to myself that I want more from music apps. I saw the possibilities with Deepr®. It’s so easy to fall into the rabbit hole. You get so much information. Deepr® is an incredible app!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA) GRAMMY award-winning producer and songwriter Dallas Austin speaks to Deepr® Founder Austin Webster about how Deepr® is a compelling app to be used to discover sung and unsung creators of songs across all music genres. Austin and Webster go through several songs like Creep by TLC in Austin’s catalogue to reveal several music creators who have written, produced or mastered songs. Another highlight includes them revealing that a sample of Sly & the Family Stone’s song, Thank You, was used for the iconic song, Rhythm Nation, performed by Janet Jackson and produced by music pioneers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. You can tune into this conversation tonight at 5pm PT/8pm ET here.
— Dallas Austin
The app is Black-owned, Atlanta-based, and backed by Google. The tech startup was founded by design and software development specialist Austin Webster, and former Motown Records Business and Legal Affairs Executive Darrell Thompson. Described as Shazam meets IMDB for music, Deepr® makes discovering music 10x faster by utilizing data to save time, effort, and money. Deepr® boasts a diverse team of people with decades of combined experience in entertainment, technology, marketing, and design; they are bringing change to the music industry by changing the way consumers listen and learn about music, while also spotlighting and crediting the work of musicians, producers, and artists that contribute greatly to the industry without receiving proper credit.
Austin shares: “At times, I say to myself that I want more from music apps. I saw all the possibilities with Deepr®. It’s so easy to fall into the rabbit hole...You get to find out so much information. Deepr® is an incredible app!”
With the Deepr® app, users can utilize audio recognition to identify the music around them or dive into an advanced search to look up producers, songwriters, and more. In seconds, the users can access and combine the discography of the creators they discover based on their roles, in an easy-to-use playlist; users can also utilize the Deepr® Creator Program directly within the app, which allows artists and their teams to upload their credits to songs into the Deepr® database for recognition in the app.
“Dallas is one of my music heroes and has been a supporter from day one. He is a legendary innovator and serves on our Advisory Board. In this conversation, we discover varying creators on songs in his catalogue, talk samples, as well as songs that have inspired him,” states Austin Webster. “We also discuss unknown creators in the famed Flyte Tyme unit, and how Deepr® connects people behind the music to the new generation.”
Deepr® has also embarked upon a WeFunder campaign. Deepr’s WeFunder campaign has created an opportunity for music lovers, creators, tech investors - anyone who believes in what Deepr does - to be a part of supporting Black tech and innovation while building a more equitable music industry that actively anticipates and meets their needs. The company has previously raised over $350K from supporters including the Savannah College of Art of Design’s investment arm SCADpro Fund, Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, Facebook Small Business Grant, WeWork Labs Black Business Grant, and the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm Invest Atlanta.
An investment in Deepr® is an investment in the future of music. For press inquiries, please call or email Karen Lewis at (323) 424-9400 or karen@goingpublicpr.com.
