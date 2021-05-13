BLACK-OWNED MUSIC DISCOVERY APP LAUNCHES WEFUNDER CAMPAIGN TO GIVE EVERYONE THE OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN TECH
This idea came out of frustration as a music consumer. It takes time & effort to search for songs and make custom playlists based on multiple creators behind the music I like.” ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Atlanta, GA) Black-owned, Atlanta-based music discovery app Deepr® has launched a WeFunder campaign. Backed by Google, the tech startup was founded by design and software development specialist Austin Webster, and former Motown Records Business and Legal Affairs Executive Darrell Thompson. Described as Shazam meets IMDB for music, Deepr® makes discovering music 10x faster by utilizing data to save time, effort, and money. Deepr® boasts a diverse team of people with decades of combined experience in entertainment, technology, marketing, and design; they are bringing change to the music industry by changing the way consumers listen and learn about music, while also spotlighting and crediting the work of musicians, producers, and artists that contribute greatly to the industry without receiving proper credit.
— Austin Webster
With the Deepr app, users can utilize audio recognition in-app to identify the music around them or dive into an advanced search to look up producers, songwriters, and more; in seconds, the users can access and combine the discography of the creators they discover based on their roles, in an easy-to-use playlist; users can also utilize the Deepr® Creator Program directly within the app, which allows artists and their teams to upload their credits to songs into the Deepr database for recognition in the app. Deepr’s WeFunder campaign has created an opportunity for music lovers, creators, tech investors - anyone who believes in what Deepr does - to be a part of supporting Black tech and innovation while building a more equitable music industry that actively anticipates and meets their needs.
“This idea came out of frustration as a music consumer. It takes time & effort to search for songs and make custom playlists based on multiple creators behind the music I like. The streaming giants out there don’t help you do this. I wanted to find a better, faster, & enjoyable way to get to the music I was bound to love, but just hadn’t heard yet.” Webster said about the origins of Deepr®.
The caliber of its investors speaks to Deepr’s value and game-changing ideas. The company has previously raised over $350K from supporters including the Savannah College of Art of Design’s investment arm SCADpro Fund, Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, Facebook Small Business Grant, WeWork Labs Black Business Grant, and the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm Invest Atlanta. Deepr’s advisory board features GRAMMY award-winning music creators such as Dallas Austin and Teddy Riley, who are veterans of the industry and well-versed in success.
An investment in Deepr® is an investment in the future of music. For press inquiries, please call or email Karen Lewis at (323) 424-9400 or karen@goingpublicpr.com
