Brandon Boyd and and Beth Medina Meet up with Candice Georgiadis

Brandon Boyd and Beth Medina Meet up with Candice Georgiadis
Brandon Boyd, president of TBG Hemp. Beth Medina, professional women’s physique competitor
— Beth Medina, professional women’s physique competitor
-
Brandon Boyd, president of TBG Hemp
This industry is young dynamic and creative. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?
Our goal is to solve the problems that the industry is lacking and be the best at what we are selling. We create quality and consistency for our customers. This is achieved by having an experienced and dynamic team.
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry?
The three things that excite me the most about the cannabis industry is the state-of-the-art technology, the relationships and the unknown. The opportunities in the industry are endless.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you?
The three things that concern me the most are tracking, the supply chain and labor.
Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.
Many people in the cannabis industry are focused solely on profits and how to make a quick buck. Beware of the scammers and the snake oil salesmen.
Find a good mentor that is already successful in the industry. Sometimes, people are scared to ask for help, but relationships in the industry are important. You never know when you will need a favor, so never burn a bridge.
Make sure you are prepared to pivot and be flexible because things literally change by the week in this industry.
There are a lot of average cannabis companies out there. We realized from early on that it’s important to set your company apart from what everyone else is doing.
Start as lean as possible and be realistic about your cash flow.
Read the rest of the interview here
-
Beth Medina, professional women’s physique competitor
You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?
Break a sweat! Get some exercise and move your beautiful body! You will not only feel beautiful, you will feel great! Get an endorphin high!
Don’t act your age! My husband and I practice this everyday. Live the age you feel. We are both in our 50’s and still compete and win body building competitions. We are in the gym 2 hours a day. We mountain and road bike and we take life as an adventure every chance we can get.
Make love…no explanation need.
Get enough sleep. I know what lack of sleep does for my appearance, not to mention my mental health. For me, a good nights sleep is like a mini facelift.
Express gratitude. Be grateful for everything and everyone you have. The few complaints you may have about your appearance, is nothing compared to the amount of blessings that surround you.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be self love and living a healthy lifestyle. From having low self esteem to being ashamed of your body. If we can learn to love and appreciate ourselves for what we are and treat our body like the temple it is, I believe a lot of ones self doubt would dissipate.
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
“Don’t let age change you, change the way you age”. This is very relevant to me….I am almost 54 years young and I really feel like I am just starting to live! I love adventure and travel. I love going to the gym everyday and living a healthy lifestyle. My husband and I just started competing as Pro bodybuilders less than 2 years ago….and we are winning. Age is a number. If you take care of yourself, lead a healthy lifestyle, everything else will fall in place.
Complete reading the interview here
