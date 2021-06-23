Brian Hamilton and Dr Jim Burns Sit Down with Fotis Georgiadis
Brian Hamilton, president and co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc. Dr Jim Burns PhD, CEO and Board member of Locanabio
— Brian Hamilton, president and co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc.
Brian Hamilton, president and co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc.
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
Too many to count as so many people have found a special place in my life and with this journey.
My family has influenced this work as my father has dedicated his life to advancement of medicine at Johns Hopkins, MD Anderson and City of Hope. My little brother who is a retired Major League Baseball player is on the front lines as a doctor in the New York City area (https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/29089594/inside-mark-hamilton-journey-mlb-md-fighting-coronavirus) through COVID.
Also, on the technology side, I must always point to my co-founders at RealWear for their influence and for working so hard to deliver the future in this area. There are many in the RealWear family who have contributed to wearable computing advancement including Chris Parkinson, Sanjay Jhawar, Andy Lowery, Stephen Pombo, the Kolev brothers, Ken Lustig, Melissa Ownby, Andrew Chrostowski and others where execution and resilience delivered change in the world of wearable computing many thought was impossible. (https://realwear.com/company/timeline)
On the healthcare side it is my partners at Hippo Technologies including Dr. Patrick Quinlan, Wale Sulaiman, and the entire team who rallied around these technologies and helped to drive this reality as we found ourselves in a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic situation.
How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?
At Hippo Technologies we are committed to helping the people and organizations who can benefit the most from new levels of healthcare access. We have launched the Hippo Global Health Initiative to help charities and underserved communities with these technologies and to provide global access to healthcare knowledge networks. Providing education and global support networks can really make a difference.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)
Don’t let worry consume you through the process and enjoy the ride by valuing the successes and learning from the failures.
Rip the bandage off quickly when things are not working. Always be compassionate, but be prepared for daily, monthly and annual changes and remain agile to auto-correct.
Meet regularly with your mentors for advice, consultation and learn from every interaction.
Be different in the investment pitches. Don’t focus on hockey stick growth projections which everyone shows and ground yourself with a focus on [...]
Dr Jim Burns PhD, CEO and Board member of Locanabio
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
“Working smarter is better than working harder.” Sometimes I think that it would have been smarter for me to work as hard as I have on how to do things better, rather than just do more of what I was doing.
“It is ok to say no.” The art of people and project leadership is to balance genuinely listening to people with making decisions firmly even if they are not welcome. Every time you make a decision you are saying “no” to another option, so embrace saying “no,” or you will never get anywhere as a leader.
“It is ok to be wrong or make mistakes as long as you learn from them.” We go through life and school getting bombarded with negative feedback if we do something wrong, get a poor test score, etc., so we avoid admitting mistakes. This is a disaster from a personal growth and continuous improvement standpoint. Making mistakes and learning from them is key to becoming better.
“Listening is more important than talking.” I read somewhere that a person who talks a lot is more often thought a fool than someone who listens and is thoughtful about what they say. I have learned to like this way of thinking because by listening you gather information and when talking the information is only going out. As a leader you have to balance this with the need for people to know where you stand, even if you agree with what is being said.
“People will remember about 10% of what you say in a presentation, 10% of how you said it, and 80% how you made them feel.” When I heard this from a former TV news reporter it changed how I prepared and delivered my presentations. It made me much more connected to the audience, and I believe helped me give better presentations.
