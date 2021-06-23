Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301709

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 22, 2021 at 2036 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Woodford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Sadie Wheeler                                            

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woonsocket, RI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 22, 2021 at approximately 2036 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of the Woodford State Park on VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford for a report of a single vehicle rollover. Investigation revealed that the vehicle had crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane and subsequently left the traveled portion of the roadway. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a ditch approximately 20 feet off the road. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Sadie Wheeler (28) of Woonsocket, RI. While speaking with Wheeler, several signs of impairment were detected, and Wheeler was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Wheeler was later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 9/20/2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, and Walt's Service Center.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/20/21 at 0815 hours      

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

