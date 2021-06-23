How to Navigate Social Security for Children and Adults With Disabilities: A Free Educational Webinar

This webinar will offer insights into how adults and children with disabilities can navigate Social Security. Andy Hardwick, keynote speaker at this webinar, has two decades of experience as a Social Security Administrator. Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

If you are wonder what kinds of financial assistance may be available to you and your family, you won’t want to miss this free educational webinar.

Andy's extensive experience with Social Security programs and his commitment to education make this a valuable webinar. If you or your child has a disability, you won’t want to miss this presentation.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Security is tricky even for people in the most fortunate circumstances. When a disability is part of your life’s equation, though, it gets even more complicated. What kinds of careers will you or your child be able to have? What will happen to your child if you or your spouse passes away? If you are trying to plan for the future and are wondering what kinds of financial assistance may be available to you and your family, you won’t want to miss this free educational webinar. The event is hosted by Advice Chaser, a service that matches clients with financial advisors, and will start at 12:00 noon Central Time. Be sure to reserve your spot for the webinar here Advice Chaser invited Andy Hardwick to be the keynote speaker at the webinar. With 20 years of experience working as a Social Security Administrator, Andy is passionate about educating people about the different programs and resources available to them. Throughout his career, he has frequently advocated for Social Security education for underserved populations, such as people with disabilities and people whose primary language is Spanish. His presentation will include insights such as:• How Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are different from Social Security and how they all interact• Eligibility requirements for SSDI, SSI, Medicare, and Medicaid• Other types of earned and unearned income that will affect your eligibility• Types of Social Security support available for parents of a child with special needs• What you need to know before you apply for assistance programs“Andy has given community presentations on Social Security for decades. His extensive experience with various Social Security programs and his sincere commitment to education make this a valuable webinar. If you or your child has a disability, you won’t want to miss this presentation full of knowledge on how to prepare for the future,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.If you want to know more about which Social Security programs you or your child may be eligible for, talk to a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor who has experience doing financial planning with individuals or families with disabilities. The advisor can discuss your specific situation and help you create a plan so you know what kinds of financial assistance you can expect. Book a quick free phone call with an advisor today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

