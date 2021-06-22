Gov. Ivey Welcomes Westwater Resources to Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday, June 22, 2021, that Westwater Resources Inc. plans to build a first-of-its-kind advanced graphite processing plant in Coosa County, putting Alabama at the forefront in the production of an essential material in batteries that power electrical vehicles, electronics and other green energy products and equipment. Learn more at: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/06/gov-ivey-westwater-resources-plans-first-u-s-graphite-processing-plant-in-alabama/. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)