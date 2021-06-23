Bridge deck replacement and overlay work begins at three locations on I-29

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning on June 22, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will be replacing one bridge deck and doing overlay on two bridges at three locations on Interstate 29. The bridge deck replacements are located on the crossroad structure at the Great Bend Interchange #15, south bound BNSF bridge four miles south of the Colfax Interchange, and the north bound Wild Rice River Bridge seven miles south of Fargo.

The bridge deck replacement for the crossroad structure at Great Bend Interchange includes a road closure that went into place June 22. Detours are set up for the closed crossroad bridge.

The south bound BNSF separation overhead bridge deck overlay is located four miles south of the Colfax Interchange. Interstate traffic is reduced to one lane and a 16-foot width restriction is in place.

The north bound Wild Rice River Bridge deck overlay is located half a mile south of Great Bend Interchange. Interstate traffic is reduced to one lane and a 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Speed will be reduced to 40 mph throughout the project areas with further speed reductions in places where workers are present on the roadway. Flaggers may be present in the work areas.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.