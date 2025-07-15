NDDOT hosts public input meeting for Transportation Connection: 2025-2050 in West Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host a public input meeting Monday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. CT to share information and gather input from the public regarding the state’s long-range transportation plan, Transportation Connection: 2025-2050.

The meeting will be held at the Dogwood Room at the DoubleTree Hotel (attached to the West Fargo Convention Center), 825 E. Beaton Dr., in West Fargo. The event will feature a recorded presentation and interactive activities. The recorded presentation will be shown multiple times during the meeting.

Transportation Connection: 2025-2050 is the state of North Dakota’s long-range plan for the future of transportation within the state. NDDOT is seeking stakeholder and public feedback to help inform the state’s shared future vision, values, goals and strategies for the statewide transportation system.

Representatives from the NDDOT, Cambridge Systematics, and HDR Engineering, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the plan.

Materials will be available on the on the project website at www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-connection.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by Aug. 22, 2025, with “Public Input Meeting – Transportation Connection PCN 24421” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to dotplanning@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.