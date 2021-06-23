Microbe Formulas Continues to Support Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts in Idaho

Microbe Formulas Supports COBS Golf Fundraiser Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS) Host a Golf Fundraiser with Health Company as Sponsor

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, June 26th, Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS) is hosting the Tee’d Off at Human Trafficking Golf Scramble and Fundraiser where Microbe Formulas, a Meridian-based health company, will be a main sponsor.

COBS is an organization that provides trauma care for victims of human trafficking across Idaho. Microbe has continued to partner with COBS over the last year to raise money and provide resources for this cause. In August 2020, the duo hosted a “Fill the Shelves” essential item drive for the organization. Microbe also raised enough money to cover the rent on their safe house shelter for one year!

This will be the second year that Microbe has sponsored the golf fundraiser. Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications at Microbe, says, “Our success as a company connects back to this awesome community we get to be a part of. We are dedicated to giving back and supporting important local causes like COBS. With COBS and the other sponsors, we are excited to unite in showing we are ‘tee’d off at human trafficking’ with this annual golf fundraiser!”

A team of Microbe employees will participate in the fundraiser competition. The Microbe logo will be displayed on the golf carts and Microbe swag will be provided to participants. There will also be prizes for holes-in-one, longest drive, closest to the pin, and for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. Following the tournament, there will be a lunch and auction.

Those looking to support the cause are welcome to sponsor a hole, donate to the silent auction, or make a cash donation. Please visit the Idaho COBS website to donate directly or for more information.

Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager at Microbe, says, “COBS does such a great job making fundraisers fun and meaningful for all who participate. Our team is eager to support their mission and hope to make the whole experience ‘up to par’ for all who get to be involved.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.