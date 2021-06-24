Thumbies Announces Highly Anticipated Additions to Thumbuddies Line

New adorable dog and cat Thumbuddies keepsakes from Thumbies

Thumbuddies keepsake pendants are now available in the shape of a cat or dog

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thumbies® Inc., the creator of one-of-a-kind jewelry and keepsakes that preserve the unique qualities of a loved one, has added two highly-requested new animals to their Thumbuddies® line.

Customers can now choose to have their Thumbuddies keepsake made in the shape of an adorable cat or dog. These new animals join the six existing Thumbuddies – the teddy bear, kangaroo, mouse, monkey, turtle, and dragon – to give customers eight total options for how they would like their keepsake to look.

Thumbuddies are a heartwarming way to keep a loved one by your side wherever you go. The pendants are sculpted in an original design and use Thumbies’ signature engraving method to embed a fingerprint or thumbprint of a loved one on the front of the character.

These pendants are designed and sculpted by Thumbies’ finest artisans, cast in bronze, plated in rhodium, and hand polished. Each Thumbuddie comes with a stainless-steel cable chain, so they are ready to wear as soon as they arrive.

These friendly pendants are available for $49.00 and make great gifts for loved ones.

For more information about all of our Thumbuddies, visit thumbies.com.



About Thumbies

Established in 1988, Thumbies is the original fingerprint keepsake provider. With products celebrating people and pets (Buddies Pet Keepsakes®) as well as Phoenix Collection® cremation keepsakes, Thumbies remains the industry leader in quality and selection.

Employing a process that combines art and cutting-edge technology, each fully cast keepsake is handcrafted and individually finished in the U.S. heartland by skilled artisans working with the highest-quality raw materials.

Thumbies offers a large number of exclusive designs and proprietary materials no other keepsake provider can match. The unique ability to take personalization to the next level allows Thumbies to create 100% custom, made-to-order designs.