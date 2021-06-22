Karl Storz, Stryker, and Olympus: Global Hybrid and Integrated OR Leaders Drive Innovation Despite COVID-19 Headwinds

Specialized technicians and surgeons have outgrown operating rooms that do not optimize information, time, and space. As a result, hybrid and integrated ORs have regained traction in Q3/Q4’20.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global hybrid and integrated operating room (OR) markets. The research addresses key insights including the effects of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. While the market is down from previous years, iData’s forecasts show an increase in popularity, technological advancements, and construction of new healthcare facilities, leading to a strong recovery moving forward.

According to iData's Global Report for Hybrid and Integrated ORs, the combined global market covering 70 countries was estimated at just over $500 million in 2020, a substantial decline following COVID-19 headwinds. However, the market has started to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to reach almost $1 billion by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis covers both the hybrid operating room and integrated operating room markets. Between the two markets, the hybrid operating rooms are projected to experience the greatest growth at double-digit rates. Growth within this market will mainly occur due to the adoption of new technologies. Because hybrid ORs require more equipment, their cost of integration is higher, pushing average selling prices to increase. Popularity has also increased for hybrid ORs which is similarly contributing to the increased average selling prices and the overall growth.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Karl Storz, Stryker, and Olympus are the leaders followed by STERIS and Getinge. Skytron is trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the global market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

