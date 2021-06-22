The Thinkubator Launches Business Council to Build Strong Industry Connection

Thinkubator Logo

“The Thinkubator builds missing link to providing work-based learning opportunities, internships, and jobs to youth and young adults”

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization has announced the launching of a Business Council to support its mission and programs of providing work-based learning opportunities, internships, jobs, creating career pathways, and educational training for young adults. The Business Council has tapped individuals interested in closing the employment equity and inclusion gap in their respective industries. While individuals on the Council work at both large and small companies, they have been tapped because of their personal interest in supporting and elevating Black, Brown, Low-Income, Women, the LGBTQ communities and locations like the Bronx.

The Thinkubator’s Business Council led by Dr. Duleep Deosthale, Senior Consultant for The Thinkubator are tasked with very specific goals as an advisory to The Thinkubator’s team, providing information and potential access to internships and jobs for communities The Thinkubator serves, and building mentorship programming for The Thinkubator program participants and alumni by leveraging existing mentorship programs that exist throughout New York. The Council has representation from a diversity of firms and organizations such as Apple, BigSpring, Edelman, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Google, M&T Bank, Morgan Stanley, Pepsi/Frito Lay, R/GA, Schonfeld, to small firms located right in the Bronx such as Bx2GA Nutrition and Johnson Security Bureau. “The Business Council represents the personal commitment and convictions of individuals to help bring about change in communities in which they live and work and beyond. The approach is action oriented and straightforward: ‘roll-up-your-sleeves’ and get involved” stated the Chair of the Business Council, Dr. Duleep Deosthale.

“The Business Council is a critical part of The Thinkubator’s strategy to engage individuals who support our mission and who will commit to providing information and potential access to internships and job opportunities to BIPOC and LGBTQ New Yorkers who for too long have not been included in many industries. The Business Council members will be critical to advancing The Thinkubator’s core mission” stated, Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator.

About The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization. We craft innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator approaches our work with a racial and economic equity lens through three major areas: education, research, and community.

* The Thinkubator Education provides education, career, and work-based learning opportunities for young adults. We seek to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx and similar communities to succeed in the workplace and the world.

* The Thinkubator Research conducts research, analysis and creates policy solutions to complex challenges. It leverages its data collection and strong analytical skill set to provide strategic consultancy to education, nonprofit, public, and private sectors.

* The Thinkubator Community concentrates on the intersection of issues that inhibit communal growth, development, and productivity and tackles them head on with the communities we serve.

Collectively, The Thinkubator provides a systematic approach to workforce, economic and community development, educational attainment, and combating poverty.

The organization’s vision states that The Thinkubator aspires to a world where young people from the Bronx and similar communities are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.