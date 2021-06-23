Cecilia Janson hired as Partner, Chief Delivery Officer
Experienced female executive takes control of an important division for BlackFin Group.
Cecilia is a perfect cultural fit for BlackFin. She understands what we value and that’s extremely important to me.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, has tapped Cecilia Janson, CMB, a 20-year mortgage industry veteran as Partner and the consultancy’s Chief Delivery Officer. She has led multi-million-dollar software implementation teams at banks and independent mortgage banking organizations and championed innovation that has resulted in growth. In her new role, she will head BlackFin Group’s implementation consultancy.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“I’m very pleased that Cecilia has agreed to join the BlackFin team,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “She has the experience we need to continue to grow and will deliver the results our clients need to see a fast return on their investments in innovation. Further, she is a perfect cultural fit for BlackFin. She understands what we value and that’s extremely important to me. I am very excited to see what we can do for our clients and partners now that she has come aboard.”
Janson began her career as a mortgage loan processor in 2001 for First Funding. She advanced quickly and was Vice President and Director of Mortgage Operations for Atlantic Bank & Trust N.A. by 2005. Most recently, she served as Vice-President of Business Risk Management and System Implementations for South State Bank, N.A.
“Program Management, to me, means always working toward ensuring the end-to-end delivery of projects as well as the ROI outcome desired,” Janson said. “It is imperative the project is in alignment with Training and Change Management to achieve maximum impact for the organization. My Program Management experience includes, resource estimation, resource management, project organization, project transparency, and delivering both good and bad news when it is needed. I’m very pleased to be assuming this role for BlackFin Group.”
Janson is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Mortgage Bankers of the Carolinas.
She is a Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB), a Lean Six Sigma - Black Belt (ICBB), a Certified Corporate Trainer (CTC). She holds a degree in Corporate Communications with a concentration in Human Resources & Psychology from College of Charleston.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
