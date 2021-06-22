Highway 1806 “Singing Bridge” Construction Scheduled to Begin in July

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

MOBRIDGE, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that permanent repairs to the “Singing Bridge” on S.D. Highway 1806 over the Grand River are scheduled to begin in July.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, damage was identified on the Highway 1806 “Singing Bridge” located west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 resulting in the temporary bridge closure.

“This 4,002 ft. bridge, with average daily traffic of 806 vehicles, is a vital link between Mobridge and the communities of Wakpala and Kenel on the Standing Rock Reservation,” says John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer. “SDDOT made temporary repairs in February to reopen the bridge within days to vehicular traffic and developed a timeline for permanent repairs.”

Bids opened on June 8, 2021, for work to complete the permanent repairs for Highway 1806. The contract was awarded to Hollaway Bridge and Culvert, Inc. from Pierre, SD for $240,771.

Repair work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 6, at which time the bridge will be closed to all traffic. The contractor anticipates having all repairs completed and the bridge reopened to traffic by July 30. Travelers will need to use an alternate route during the road closure.

