Derby Barracks / Arrest on multiple charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/22/21, approximately 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willoughby Lake Rd (VT 5A), Brownington

VIOLATION:

Assault Kidnapping Resisting arrest

ACCUSED: Dante Flowers, Sr

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks received a request for a welfare check on a person who was believed to be in danger at a residence in Brownington. Upon police arrival, two individuals fled from responding troopers into the woods.

The victim was interviewed, and it was determined a male suspect, later identified as the accused and who is known to area law enforcement and considered dangerous, had entered the victim’s residence, and assaulted and threatened her while demanding money. The victim and a child were removed from the scene by troopers while additional law enforcement from the Newport Police Department and Orleans County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The accused was located in a nearby woodline and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody with the assistance of Newport PD K9 Ozzie. The second male fled the scene and is still at large. The second suspect’s identity is currently under investigation. This incident is considered isolated, and those involved were known to one another.

The accused was taken into custody on charges relating to this case and on an active federal arrest warrant. This investigation into the circumstances surrounding this case is in an early stage and court action may be subject to change, including filing of additional charges. The victim’s identity is being withheld as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Arrest on warrant, state charges pending.

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.