Collins Vision Welcomes Dr. Dan Jefferies to the Naples Team
Team expanding to better serve growing Collins Vision patient family
We’re excited for Dr. Jefferies to join our team of vision experts. He brings a wealth of eye care experience and a passion for dynamic patient care that is a Collins Vision core value.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Collins is excited to announce well-respected local optometrist Dr. Dan Jefferies has joined the Collins Vision family and is now serving patients at the Naples location at the corner of Tamiami Trail N and Immokalee.
— Dr. Michael Collins
Get to Know Dr. Jefferies
Dr. Jefferies is a board-certified optometrist who has practiced in ophthalmology settings overseeing post-surgical care for many years in Southwest Florida. As a longtime Naples local, Dr. Jefferies is well-respected in the eye community and sought-after for his comprehensive vision care, including the diagnosis and management of dry eye disease and glaucoma.
“Eye care is what I know and enjoy. I’m honored to be a part of the Collins Vision team.”
Dr. Dan Jefferies
In addition to providing comprehensive eye care, Dr. Jefferies oversees pre- and post-op care for patients who have had LASIK, PRK and cataract surgery.
Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Jefferies lives an active and full Southwest Florida lifestyle. He enjoys fishing, windsurfing and golfing, and is exceptionally proud of his three grown daughters, all college graduates.
See the Good. See the Difference.
At Collins Vision, they want you to See the Good in all of life’s little moments with the vision you deserve. From life-changing LASIK and Refractive Cataract Surgery to comprehensive eye care, management of eye diseases and dry eye treatments, Collins Vision, led by Dr. Michael J. Collins, has been Southwest Florida’s trusted choice in eye care since 2004.
Learn more at CollinsVision.com or call 239.936.4706.
