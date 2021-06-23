Debra Ohnoutka, BSN, MHA is the new Executive Director of Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City

Debra Ohnoutka is the new Executive Director of Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Ohnoutka, BSN, MHA, is the new Executive Director at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City, Missouri. Ohnoutka is at the helm of one of the region’s leading end-of-life care providers overseeing more than 200 healthcare professionals serving nearly 2,000 local families each year.

A practicing nurse who went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration, Ohnoutka’s career has been focused on leading the delivery of care in acute care hospitals.

Most recently she was Chief Nursing Officer at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Prior to that she was the Chief Executive Officer of St. Mary’s Medical Center. And prior to that Chief Nursing Officer at both St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center before they merged and many other nurse leadership positions in hospitals.

It was in the hospital setting that Ohnoutka first became acquainted with Crossroads and saw its mission, to never let any one die alone or in pain, up close. She sees taking the reins at the Crossroads Kansas City site as the perfect way to expand and advance her long healthcare career.

“I believe death is sacred,” Ohnoutka said. “Everyone deserves to die with respect and dignity. It is an honor to serve at the bedside and to be with patients as they pass.”

Ohnoutka’s said her immediate priority for Crossroads is recruiting nurses, something she has done many times over. A mother of two and grandmother of five, Ohnoutka is a graduate of Jennie Edmunson School of Nursing and Midland Lutheran College. Her Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration is from Central Michigan State University.

About Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is committed to being at the forefront of the hospice and palliative care industries, continually shaping the way end-of-life care is viewed and administered. Crossroads' mission is to provide highly unique, comprehensive, and compassionate hospice services to persons experiencing a life-limiting illness and to their caregivers.