Reality Star Jonny Fairplay Releases New Podcast

Reality television star Jonny Fairplay, best known for Survivor, has teamed up with Kendall Ratliffe of Try One Thing for New Self Improvement Podcast

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reality Star Jonny Fairplay is excited to announce his new podcast, Help NSFW, a self-improvement podcast to help listeners unlock their full potential.Fairplay is partnering with Kendall Ratliffe of Try One Thing, a service that helps people change their lives by trying one thing at a time.Each week, Fairplay and Ratliffe will interview interesting and motivating characters that Fairplay has met on his celebrity adventures. The interview lineup includes a diverse array of stars that reality-tv fans will recognize and self-improvement enthusiasts will be inspired by.Through these conversational interviews, listeners will learn roadmaps to success, hear advice, and get motivated with a weekly call to action, which includes new behaviors to try and charities to support. Fairplay and Ratliffe hope listeners will be inspired to take Fairplay-esque big risks as well as try Ratliffe-esque small steps.While this podcast fits in the self-help genre, “We’re rejecting the ‘self-help’ term on purpose,” says Fairplay. “We’re not doctors, we’re not trained professionals. We’re just two people with some pretty inspiring friends with hopefully motivating stories to share.” Ratliffe added, “As humans, we are designed to learn and grow, but we all have fears, traumas, and other limiting beliefs that hold us back. I am so excited to partner with Jonny and the NSFW brand. I think we can connect with people who want to live their best life but who are turned off by the ‘self-help’ label.”Help NSFW will launch June 30, 2021 with an interview with Coree Woltering, a MUT (Mountain Ultra Trail) runner from Amazon's World's Toughest Race. In honor of the last day of PRIDE month, Woltering chose supporting The Trevor Project as his call to action.Help NSFW is hosted by RedCircle Podcast Hosting. It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube and wherever you listen to your podcasts. A new episode drops weekly on Wednesdays.Visit HelpNSFW.com for audio links and YouTube.com/RealityNSFW for video. Use #wednesdaywisdom #wednesdaymotivation #healthyhumpday to connect with the podcast, and follow Fairplay on Instagram, @jonnyfairplay, and Ratliffe, @kayratyl.About NSFWIf you're a fan of MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents, Survivor, Big Brother, or reality TV in general, you don't want to miss all the coverage on Reality NSFW! Reality TV legend and Survivor Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay is joined by Survivor: Caramoan contestant and top-10 nicest Survivor of all time Matt Bischoff, and bestselling novelist Zack Hacker, host of the Reality NSFW Rewind. Each week, they break down, recap, and analyze all the action on the top reality TV shows and feature Big Brother, Survivor, and MTV's The Challenge legends as guests, along with "peeks behind the curtain" and NSFW stories you won't hear on any other podcast!About Try One ThingRatliffe launched Try One Thing to help people change their lives by trying one thing at a time. Simplicity is at the heart of Try One Thing’s ethos. The website’s minimalist layout, lack of ads and images, and single-focused articles prevent overwhelm by helping readers focus on one thing at a time. Readers get ideas about managing themselves, dealing with others, and being part of the world, all while developing their own judgement. Try One Thing is here because life is complicated, but changing your life doesn’t have to be.