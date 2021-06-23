Mechdyne Visualization Solution Simplifies Design and Decision Making Worfklow at Jaguar Design Studio
Easy Access to, and Control of, Multiple Datasets on Massive DV-LED Display Canvas Enhances Collaboration and Creativity for Design-Driven Automotive Company
Our goal was to provide a highly advanced solution that is easy to use, enabling fast access to multiple datasets without the need for support technicians.”MARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechdyne Corporation, an advanced technology powerhouse and pioneer in immersive display systems, provided a massive direct view LED display wall that plays a key role in the project and decision making workflow at Jaguar’s new Design and Engineering Centre in Gaydon, Warwickshire, UK. This large-scale visualization system is user-focused, allowing any operator to quickly start meetings and select/share content for detailed collaborative sessions.
— Chad Kickbush, General Manager, Mechdyne's Integration Business Unit
Based on in-depth consultation with Jaguar, Mechdyne provided a system that allows automotive designers to dramatically change the way they work together. Mechdyne brought an exceptional combination of software and display system expertise with attention to Jaguar’s use cases and user profiles to provide a highly sophisticated and intuitive solution.
The Jaguar Design Studio includes creative professionals from across the globe and from a range of industry backgrounds, including fashion, watchmaking, sports and gaming. The display system easily accommodates various groups for collaboration with full-scale or larger visualizations of automotive interiors as well as body design and styling.
The 11-meter (36 ft) x 2-meter (6.6 ft) display wall provides exceptionally high image quality and extreme color accuracy for automotive design visualization. It is used for technical reviews, 1:1 scale design reviews, and cross-disciplinary operational reviews. The size, scale and resolution enable viewers to zoom into every detail and the wall is also used to display live data, animations, design sketching, and project information. In addition to its functionality as a collaboration tool, the display is used for VIP visits, as well as driving management and Board of Directors level decision-making.
The system allows multiple image sources to display one or more automotive designs simultaneously with information and/or video associated with the vehicle project. Mechdyne’s solution is a custom configuration made up of three separate 16x9 format sections forming one continuous screen. Extremely bright Samsung Direct View LED panels are arrayed to create a seamless screen with 7680 x 1440-pixel total resolution.
The most important requirement was that operation of the system had to be highly intuitive for non-technical users. Mechdyne’s application group programmed a custom touch panel controller so that cross-functional teams using the center would be as familiar with the large display as with their own desktop monitors. With only four buttons, users can easily access desired scenarios, and this ease of use results in increased utilization and little need for technical support.
“Our goal was to provide a highly advanced solution that is easy to use, enabling fast access to multiple datasets without the need for support technicians,” said Chad Kickbush, General Manager of Mechdyne’s Integration Unit. “The massive wall display reflects Jaguar’s culture of responsive performance and dramatic design. It is a great example of how Mechdyne works with it's clients to not just meet a spec, but to make sure the installation immediately serves the distinctive needs of their organization. In this case, we applied our expertise and attention to the way the Jaguar design teams wanted to work“
As a full-service solution provider, Mechdyne also designed and fabricated other elements of the collaboration space. The display system could not be wall mounted so a free-standing floor mount structure was developed, and a custom-engineered screen frame finishes the display edges to blend with the conference room decor. Mechdyne also integrated an audio system for conferencing and video animations and included wireless devices for easy connection and display of laptops on the large screens.
Mechdyne has a history of success designing collaboration spaces for Jaguar with previous systems that enabled vehicle design reviews and presentations. The company continues to work with the Jaguar Land Rover organization on other advanced technology capabilities that enhance design workflows and support the development of next-generation concepts in support of Jaguar’s heritage as a design-led brand.
About Jaguar Land Rover: Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world’s premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques.
About Mechdyne Corporation: Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual and augmented reality technologies, and technical support services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.
