German Model Verina attends Sir Daniel Winn's unveiling of his new work at the Asian World Film Festival on Rodeo Dr.
Verina, German model attends Master Sculptor Sir Daniel Winn’s unveiling of his new work at the Asian World Film Festival on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, CABEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 19, 2021 German model, Verina, attends Master Sculptor Sir Daniel Winn’s unveiling of his new work at the Asian World Film Festival on Rodeo Drive in the beautiful Beverly Hills, CA. Verina Marcel has graced numerous covers, and editorials for magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, L officielle de la mode, Harpers Bazaar, Elle, and continues to collaborate with her team that includes longtime work relationship fashion designer LLOYD KLEIN who has dressed many Hollywood celebrities over the years.
Verina was impressed with Sir Daniel Winn's amazing detailed sculptors and found them inspiring to her own fashion endeavors. Her passion for fashion prompted her to start working on her own clothing line, VERINA – and she is sure to find just as much success in this endeavor as she has found in all of her other ones. To create the line, Marcel is collaborating with longtime fashion designer Lloyd Klein, who has dressed countless Hollywood celebrities over the years and also collaborated with Givenchy and Madame Grés. VERINA will contain a compact collection of dresses that are sure to become every-day staples for all women.
With VERINA, every woman will have the chance to tell her own story – no matter the day, the week, the weather, or the mood. Her line can only be described as feminine, strong, and empowering – words Marcel herself clearly embodies and encompasses in all of her work. She is targeting the market with female celebrities that also demonstrate these qualities. Marcel has already made her mark on the fashion industry in more ways than one – a simple scroll through her website could tell you that. However, there is so much more to come for this fashion icon, and it all starts with VERINA.
As Verina continues to make her name known in the industry, her priority is to uphold her social responsibility as an entrepreneur by celebrating and empowering women through her clothing. As an active philanthropist for animal rights, she is extremely dedicated to continuously give back to the environment. As such, she will be donating 5% of her profit to Wild Aid an Animal Rights charity (https://wildaid.org/).
The ‘VERINA’ collection will quickly start to include your favorite wardrobe pieces, making it the line we are all anticipating for.
You can find more about Verina Marcel here:
WEB: verinamarcel.com
INSTAGRAM: verinamarcel
FACEBOOK: Verina Marcel
WEBSITE: https://www.verinamarcel.com/
