Barton Gilman promotes Vanden-Eykel, Chiulli, and Hoffman to partner

(L-R) Vanden-Eykel, Chiulli and Hoffman

Attorneys Greg Vanden-Eykel, C. Alexander Chiulli, and Gregory N. Hoffman have been promoted to partnership at Barton Gilman LLP.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vanden-Eykel, C. Alexander Chiulli, and Gregory N. Hoffman have been promoted to partnership at Barton Gilman LLP.

Vanden-Eykel represents clients in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the areas of long-term care, medical malpractice, employment, insurance coverage, education and general civil litigation. He has successfully represented health care providers, businesses, schools, and individuals before federal and state courts and administrative agencies, including the the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators, the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Chiropractors, U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights, the Massachusetts Bureau of Special Education Appeals, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Rhode Island Department of Education, , and the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training. Vanden-Eykel has been named a “Rising Star” by Massachusetts Super Lawyers since 2016. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University and a B.A. from George Washington University.

Chiulli provides legal counsel to individuals, emerging businesses, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions regarding intellectual property, Internet law, privacy and information law, entrepreneurship, and the First Amendment as well as education law, general liability, employment, contract, and corporate matters. He frequently presents and is published in articles covering issues related to emerging and small business owners. Chiulli has been named a 2021 “One to Watch in Intellectual Property Law” by Best Lawyers, a “Rising Star” by Rhode Island Super Lawyers since 2017, and honored with “Professional Excellence in Intellectual Property Rights” by Rhode Island Monthly since 2019. He is the president of the Justinian Society, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities and the Rhode Island Center for the Book. Chiulli received his J.D. from Suffolk Law School, with distinction in intellectual property, and a B.S. from Fairfield University.

Hoffman is highly regarded for his representation of clients in all aspects of family and probate law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including complex divorce disputes. He also devotes a significant portion of his practice to complex investigation and litigation in the areas of criminal defense, personal injury and contractual disputes, as well as representing individuals, trustees, personal representatives, administrators and beneficiaries in probate and estate disputes. Hoffman is the current president of the Board of Directors for the Roger Williams University School of Law Alumni Association, and recently served as secretary of the Board of Directors for Blithwold, Inc. He has been named a 2021 “Up and Coming Lawyer” by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly, a 2021 “One to Watch in Family Law” by Best Lawyers, a “Rising Star” by Rhode Island Super Lawyers since 2017, and honored with “Professional Excellence in Adoption, Marital & Family Law” by Rhode Island Monthly since 2019. Hoffman received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and a B.A. from Juniata College.

“In recognition of their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and overall excellence for the client, we are so thrilled to announce that Greg Vanden-Eykel, Alex Chiulli, and Greg Hoffman are now our Partners at Barton Gilman. We are confident that their transition to partnership will continue to propel BG forward and make us better and stronger as a firm,” noted hiring partner, Angela L. Carr.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence and New York, offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, the Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.