Pegasus Imagery, Kongsberg Geospatial sign MOU to advance the development of Safe Autonomous Unmanned Aircraft
A Pegasus Imagery PV-02 EOS lifts off for takes off vertically like a quadcopter before transitioning to horizontal flight. The PV-02 Eos is a fixed-wing class III VTOL RPAS
Kongsberg Geospatial will be providing IRIS UxS airspace awareness capabilities for Canadian drone manufacturer Pegasus Imagery
Kongsberg has a deep history delivering mission-ready solutions like IRIS UxS for enhanced airspace management in the most challenging environments”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial, developers of the TerraLens Geospatial Software Development Kit (SDK), and Pegasus Imagery Ltd. an aerospace company developing advanced autonomous aircraft and sensor systems, announced today that they have signed an MOU to work together to advance the development of safe, autonomous Unmanned Aircraft.
— Cole Rosentreter, CEO of Pegasus Imagery
Pegasus designs, manufactures and operates autonomous Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to deliver Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions at scale for industry and government. Equipped with proprietary Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) sensor systems, Pegasus aircraft are able to safely operate in shared airspace with manned and unmanned aircraft to collect and deliver scalable, on-demand, data solutions.
Pegasus Imagery’s technology includes the Autonomous Airspace Awareness System (A3S) – a Detect and Avoid sensor system that uses airborne radar and other sensors to autonomously avoid potential hazards like birds, other drones and manned aircraft; a Moisture & Icing Detection Alert System (MIDAS) that provides early detection and pilot notification of icing conditions and buildup for manned aircraft; and their own autonomous aircraft, the PV-02 Eos.
Pegasus Imagery also conducts Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) flight operations, providing photogrammetry, LiDAR and enhanced Full-Motion Video (FMV) surveys for government and industrial clients. Their flight missions range from infrastructure surveys of power transmission lines, to surveillance of forest fires.
Pegasus will be implementing Kongsberg Geospatial’s IRIS UxS airspace situational awareness system as a navigational system for their Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight flight operations, and as part of their PV-02 Eos autonomous aircraft system.
"Kongsberg has a deep history delivering mission-ready solutions like IRIS UxS for enhanced airspace management in the most challenging environments”, said Cole Rosentreter, CEO of Pegasus Imagery. “Integrating these capabilities with our aircraft and onboard DAA systems will expand the safety and situational awareness essential for routine operations in integrated airspace."
The Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS airspace visualization technology enables multiple drones and sensor feeds to be monitored simultaneously by a single remote operator and provides real-time calculation of aircraft separation and communications to enable BVLOS operations. Built on Kongsberg Geospatial’s industry leading TerraLens SDK, IRIS provides advanced real-time 2D and 3D visualization of all airborne track and weather data, as well as cues, alerts and warnings to enable a single operator to monitor the complex airspace environment.
Kongsberg’s IRIS UxS has been deployed in a wide range of applications for BVLOS flight operations, including drone delivery and oil and gas infrastructure surveys.
“We’re very pleased to be working with an industry innovator like Pegasus” said Ranald McGillis, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. “We’ve worked closely with them to integrate our technology with their PV-02 Eos platform.”
ENDS ###
About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for air traffic control, UxS and military situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
Media contact: 1-800-267-2626 or reach us by email at info@kongsberggeospatial.com
About Pegasus: Pegasus (https://www.pegasusimagery.ca/) is an aerospace technology company based in Alberta, Canada developing the safest unmanned aircraft in the world to transform access to real-time, actionable intelligence for industry and government. They are a team of military veterans, engineers and aviation experts building the technology tools necessary to turn today's biggest challenges, into intelligence-driven, safer, operations. Pegasus is a 2020 NASA iTech semi-finalist and currently holds Transport Canada approvals for BVLOS operations, including in Uncontrolled Airspace supporting commercial and government customers.
Media contact: info@pegasusimagery.ca
Christopher Ivey
Kongsberg Geospatial
+1 613-271-5501
email us here