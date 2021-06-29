Asbury University Launches Master’s Degree in Sport Management
Online MBA prepares graduates to excel in the multi-faceted global sectorWILMORE, KY, US, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asbury University is launching a Master of Business Administration with Sport Management emphasis to equip students with expert knowledge and skills centered on finance, management, marketing, law, facilities and event management pertaining to organizations in the sports industry. The MBA in Sport Management can be completed exclusively online and is designed to enhance Sport Management knowledge or transition into a new career in the in-demand field.
“Favorite sports teams or athletes are easily identified, but there is an entire team of professionals working behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly within this nearly $614 billion-dollar industry. Earning this degree can put graduates onto those highly sought-after teams,” said Michelle Smith, assistant professor of Sport Management. “This specialization enhances student knowledge in sport areas such as events, facilities, sponsorships, branding and overall leadership inside the corporate side of sports.”
Sport Management students learn from industry leaders how to plan, organize, lead, market, and communicate within the context of the sport industry. Students will build on core business principles with specialized Sport Management specific related content such as Sport Management and Leadership, Foundations of Sport Venue and Event Management, and Integrated Sport Marketing Strategies. The curriculum provides students with a degree that combines coursework, experiential learning, project-based courses and professional experience. Asbury’s MBA program is 36 hours and can be completed in as little as 18 months. It pulls students from around the nation and the world, and 100 percent of responding alumni reported a pay raise, promotion or new employment within three months of graduation.
“The individuals involved in the program have really been the big difference maker for me,” said MBA graduate Tim Shell, ’19. “Having professors that truly pour into students beyond the classroom really makes a huge impact both spiritually and professionally. While academics are important, the Dayton School of Business does an excellent job of shaping well rounded individuals.”
The distinctively faith-focused MBA program at Asbury expands on essential business principles by equipping committed leaders for the purpose of eliminating economic, social, and spiritual poverty around the world. Its mission is to provide a rigorous, student-centric education that emphasizes collaboration, critical and innovative thinking while cultivating integrity and character.
For more information on the program, visit asbury.edu/MBA/sport.
