First Super Hunt drawing winners announced

Winners in the first of two Idaho Super Hunt drawings have been picked.

Of the 114,879 entries, 47,132 were for eight deer tags, 35,159 were for eight elk tags, 7,015 were for eight pronghorn tags, 16,020 were for one moose tag, and 9,553 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.

Super Hunt winners by species, number drawn and state were:

Deer:

3 - Idaho

1 - Oregon

1 - Texas

1 - Utah

2 - Washington

Elk:

4 - Idaho

3 - Washington

1 - California

Pronghorn:

6 - Idaho

2 - Oregon

Moose: 

1 - Utah

Super Hunt Combo: 

1 – Washington

Idaho Fish and Game has reached out to all Super Hunt winners. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners.

Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

The entry period for the second drawing goes through August 10, where tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose, and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn. Winners will be notified in August. Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online at https://idfg.idaho.gov, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

For more information on Idaho's Super Hunts, including frequently asked questions and stories and photos from recent Super Hunt winners, go to http://idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.

