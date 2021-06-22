Asbury University Launches Master’s Degree in Equine Management
Online MBA prepares graduates to excel in the global industryWILMORE, KY, US, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asbury University is launching a Master of Business Administration with Equine Management emphasis to equip students with expert knowledge and skills centered on finance, management, marketing, law, facilities and event management pertaining to the equine industry. The MBA in Equine Management is a convenient online degree and is designed to enhance equine industry knowledge or help graduates transition into a new career in this thriving sector.
“The new Equine MBA focus is a pathway for men and women from around the world or here at Asbury to move into a graduate level curriculum to integrate faith and work with a distinctive focus on Equine Administration,” said Asbury’s Equine Program Director Harold Rainwater. “Many of our students are drawn to the operation of an equine business, training, boarding or farm management, and we are excited that this program will serve this important industry.”
The equine industry is one of Kentucky’s leading business sectors, and Asbury recognizes the importance of preparing future innovators for this essential economic driver that boasts global opportunity. The MBA in Equine Management is a unique collaboration between Asbury’s Dayton School of Business and Equine Studies. In addition to traditional MBA courses such as leadership, accounting, analytics and financial management, the equine emphasis includes coursework like Equine Management, Equine Sales/Marketing and Equine Legal Issues/Risk Management. The MBA curriculum combines coursework, experiential learning, project-based courses and professional experience. Students learn from industry leaders and are equipped to influence the industry.
“Obtaining my Master’s in Business Administration with an Equine Management emphasis will teach me how to better incorporate my faith into my work in the equine industry,” said Equine Management MBA student Lily Earlywine. “I am eager to achieve a higher level of education that will equip me to manage a successful equine business that uses horses to educate students, while also serving the community in a Christ-focused, encouraging and uplifting way.”
Asbury University’s Equine Program affords limitless opportunities for students to excel and to gain practical experience with many world class equine operations in Central Kentucky through projects and internships. The program encourages students to become Christ-centered leaders in the equine industry. Asbury’s MBA program is 36 hours and can be completed in as little as 18 months. It attracts students from around the nation and the world, and 100 percent of responding alumni reported a pay raise, promotion or new employment within three months of graduation.
The distinctively faith-focused MBA program at Asbury expands on essential business principles by equipping committed leaders for the purpose of eliminating economic, social, and spiritual poverty around the world. Its mission is to provide a rigorous, student-centric education that emphasizes collaboration, critical and innovative thinking while cultivating integrity and character.
For more information on the program, visit asbury.edu/MBA/equine.
