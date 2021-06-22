COVID-19 Daily Update 6-22-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wyoming County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, and a 76-year old male from Raleigh County.
“We extend our sincere condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines saves lives. I urge you to choose the COVID vaccine for yourself and for your children ages 12 and older.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,513), Berkeley (12,820), Boone (2,174), Braxton (1,009), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,865), Calhoun (382), Clay (542), Doddridge (640), Fayette (3,545), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,886), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,842), Hardy (1,571), Harrison (6,170), Jackson (2,241), Jefferson (4,790), Kanawha (15,472), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,599), Logan (3,283), Marion (4,634), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,056), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,145), Mineral (2,972), Mingo (2,743), Monongalia (9,388), Monroe (1,218), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,898), Ohio (4,306), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,319), Raleigh (7,079), Randolph (2,847), Ritchie (757), Roane (659), Summers (863), Taylor (1,276), Tucker (546), Tyler (743), Upshur (1,963), Wayne (3,182), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,930), Wyoming (2,043).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Brooke County
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV