GO “COCO-NUTTY” TAJA COCONUT WATER CELEBRATES NATIONAL COCONUT DAY WITH THREE NEW INFUSED COCONUT WATER PRODUCTS
In celebration of National Coconut Day, June 26th, TAJA, the world’s first all-natural, cold-filtered beverage company, has released three new, infused coconut waters, featuring cucumber, jasmine and pineapple.
TAJA Coconut Waters are the perfect smoothie ingredient.
Cucumber, Jasmine and Pineapple Infused Coconut Waters Provide Refreshing, Powerful Hydration
“Our unique patented process allows us to bring the natural fresh taste to consumers and we wanted to give consumers even more options to enjoy the great taste and powerful hydration. That’s why we expanded to include pineapple, cucumber, and jasmine-infused products,” said Nilang Patel, founder of TAJA. “Even better, our products have nothing artificial and nothing added – just the infusion of natural fruits, vegetables, and flowers.”
TAJA’s Infused Coconut Waters starts with its intricate, three-part harvesting process and inventive, patented cold-filtering technology, and the coconut water is extracted and processed directly from the fruit without any harmful heat, air, or additives. By maintaining the coconut water’s all-natural properties, TAJA locks in the nutrients fundamental to the coconut. TAJA then places real fruit, vegetables, and flowers into the coconut water, allowing their flavors to truly infuse. This results in a beverage whose authenticity and cleanliness echo through its taste. Although this process is quite complex, TAJA insists on offering nothing short of the freshest, delicious, and most nutritious array of beverages possible.
TAJA’s Infused Coconut Waters taste unlike any other beverage on the market, and consumers have undoubtedly taken notice:
“I just love the pineapple coconut water – it tastes so refreshing.”
“The jasmine coconut water reminds me of jasmine tea: refreshing and relaxing.”
“The cucumber-infused coconut water is a universal favorite with broad appeal and crisp taste.”
“The balance of coconut and pineapple flavors is great...Looking forward to enjoying these all summer long.”
“TAJA has four great flavors that are not only good for after a workout...but also [for] when you need something light and a touch of flavor. I enjoy all of them.”
TAJA Coconut Waters are the perfect smoothie ingredient. They transform any and every beverage, completing it with TAJA’s deliciously distinct taste – a taste that instantly enhances its consumer’s favorite drinks. Among TAJA’s many smoothie recipes is its Papaya Pineapple Tropical Smoothie, of which the ingredients and instructions are included, both in an easy-to-follow video and image format.
A firm believer in originality and innovation, TAJA encourages and inspires its consumers to push beyond the standard and to choose TAJA.
About TAJA Beverages
Revolutionizing the beverage industry, TAJA has developed the world’s-first, patented, all-natural, cold-filtered process to craft beverages unlike any other. This one-of-a-kind, patented technology, which requires no heat treatment or pasteurization, results in nutrient-rich products; its unique system delivers a better tasting, powerfully hydrating drinking experience. TAJA, a certified minority-owned company, is committed to the environment and sustainability by purchasing from local farmers as well as upcycling manufacturing by-products into coco coir for hydroponics, jute, and more. TAJA currently offers four coconut waters (original along with cucumber, jasmine, and pineapple infused). Products are available at select groceries as well as online at TAJA’s website and Amazon. To learn more about TAJA and its refreshing, innovative take on beverages, visit www.tajabeverages.com.
TAJA Papaya Pineapple Tropical Smoothie