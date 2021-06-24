GO “COCO-NUTTY” TAJA COCONUT WATER CELEBRATES NATIONAL COCONUT DAY WITH THREE NEW INFUSED COCONUT WATER PRODUCTS

In celebration of National Coconut Day, June 26th, TAJA, the world’s first all-natural, cold-filtered beverage company, has released three new, infused coconut waters, featuring cucumber, jasmine and pineapple.

TAJA Coconut Waters are the perfect smoothie ingredient. Try our Papaya Pineapple Tropical Smoothie which uses TAJA's new Pineapple-Infused Coconut Water.