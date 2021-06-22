Oshkosh Defense establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), today announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The $155 million investment will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Defense is a tactical vehicle manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing a diverse portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected vehicles and technologies for clients around the globe.

Located at the Flatwood Industrial Park in Spartanburg, Oshkosh Defense’s new operations will support the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) program. The company will manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles that will replace USPS’ existing fleet of delivery vehicles.

Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin summer 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Oshkosh Defense team should visit readySC's recruitment website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project. Spartanburg County was also awarded a $9 million Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“We’re proud to bring this historic undertaking to Spartanburg County. South Carolina has a skilled workforce and a proven history in advanced automotive manufacturing – it’s the perfect place to produce the NGDV. More importantly, we know the people of the Upstate take pride in their work and their community. What we build together here will reach every home in the country.” -Oshkosh Corporation Executive Vice President and Oshkosh Defense President John Bryant

“Today, we celebrate Oshkosh Defense – a world-class company – and their decision to establish manufacturing operations in South Carolina. It speaks volumes of our business environment when a company of this caliber invests $155 million and creates more than 1,000 jobs in our state. Congratulations to this great company, and we look forward to all the things they will do.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The automotive industry continues to be at the forefront of our state’s economy and our manufacturing sector. When companies like Oshkosh Defense choose to locate here, it not only creates opportunities for South Carolinians, but also reinforces our reputation as an automotive powerhouse which Team S.C. has worked so hard to cultivate.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“This announcement from Oshkosh Defense furthers Spartanburg County’s record-setting pace for investments in 2021. The fact that Spartanburg County will play a role in producing the next generation of vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service is a point of pride for our community and another notch in Spartanburg’s cap nationally.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

“South Carolina’s Upstate has a global reputation as a high-tech automotive manufacturing powerhouse, and the Oshkosh Defense investment shows our region is also a leader in domestic logistics initiatives. Oshkosh Defense’s Next Generation Vehicle Delivery Program is another example of the Upstate’s role in the future of mobility innovation.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus